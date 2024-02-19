Technology News
Other games arriving on PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers include Tales of Arise and The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition.

Updated: 19 February 2024 13:11 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla focusses on Viking exploits in medieval England

Sony announced February's slate of games coming to PlayStation Plus game catalogue for Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members last week. This month's PS Plus offerings, announced on the PlayStation blog, are headlined by Need for Speed: Unbound, The Outer Worlds, Tales of Arise and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The full list of games arriving to the PS Plus game catalogue this month will be playable starting February 20. Sony had also announced February's three free games coming to PS Plus across all membership tiers late last month.

Need for Speed Unbound (Review), the latest game in the venerated NFS franchise, is the headline title from among this month's PS Plus game catalogue offerings. The Need for Speed series needs no introduction; every gamer has a favourite entry from the iconic racing franchise (mine is 2005's NFS: Most Wanted). Unbound, which came out in 2022, takes a more contemporary approach, delivering an art style that blends comic books, graffiti and cel-shaded visuals. The game focusses on the street-racing sub-culture and features extensive vehicle customisation options, a rags-to-riches story mode and an open world map based on Chicago. NFS Unbound will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers on PS5.

Need for Speed Unbound Review: Just Shy of Greatness

announce 4jpgadaptcrop16x9818p 1 nfs

NFS Unbound released in 2022
Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition also arrives this month for PS5 owners. This 2023 remaster of the original game from 2019 brings updated visuals for new-gen consoles and a higher-level cap, among other features. The package includes the base game and all DLC content. While the Spacer's Choice Edition of the game offers a more complete package, the remaster has faced criticism over the way it updates the art style of the original game. Additionally, the visual upgrade also arrived with performance issues, which the developers have worked to fix over time. Whether you prefer the original visual aesthetics of The Outer Worlds or you like the updates that the remaster brings, the Obsidian RPG offers dozens of hours of questing and exploring.

Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series is known for its fantasy storytelling, action combat and unique art style. The latest entry in the franchise, Tales of Arise, arrives as part of February's game catalogue titles on PS4 and PS5. The game charts the journeys of dual protagonists from two different worlds of Dahna and Rena. The sprawling story is complemented by the deep and rewarding action combat system.

February's action-RPG bounty also includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This is a no-brainer for AC fans. The Assassin's Creed series took on the Norse setting for the first time, dropping players in the shoes of Eivor, a Viking warrior tasked with establishing a new Viking clan in England. While the game also features a parallel narrative about the Creed, it majorly focusses on Viking expansions in Britain as you go on raids, forge new friendships and uncover the many mysteries of medieval England. AC Valhalla is a beefy title: its main story, side quests and activities could easily keep you occupied for over 100 hours. While things can get repetitive, there's plenty to explore in the expansive England map.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality

6 ACV 10 Open World Two Male 1 ac valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla lets players take part in large-scale Viking raids
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

As mentioned before, these and other titles coming this month to PS Plus game catalogue will be available on PS4 and PS5 from February 20. The game catalogue is only accessible to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers and an active membership is required to play the games. Bear in mind that the titles arriving to game catalogue cannot be added to your game library and will not be playable once they depart the service.

This month's PS Plus free games across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers can, however, can be added to the game library and accessed as long as players have an active PS Plus subscription. The free PS Plus games for February include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steel Rising.

Here's the complete list of games arriving on PS Plus game catalogue this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting February 20.

Additionally, PlayStation also announced the list of games coming to its PS Plus Classics catalogue this month, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. These include Resistance: Retribution, Jet Rider 2, Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Vesperia — all available on both PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier costs Rs. 849 per month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Lego Worlds

Lego Worlds

Lego Jurassic World

Lego Jurassic World

Rogue Lords

Rogue Lords

