Assassin's Creed Mirage Will Not Get DLC, but Protagonist Basim's Story Can Be Explored Further, Says Director

Assassin's Creed Mirage released on October 5 last year across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 April 2024 15:35 IST
Assassin's Creed Mirage Will Not Get DLC, but Protagonist Basim's Story Can Be Explored Further, Says Director

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage featured a smaller story, with a focus on parkour
  • Ubisoft is working on the next game in the series, Assassin's Creed Red
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage will not receive further major updates
Assassin's Creed Mirage launched in October last year, offering a pared back, back-to-the basics experience reminiscent of older games in the series. The action-adventure title from Ubisoft took players to 9th-century Baghdad, putting them in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones and rises through the ranks to become a master assassin. While there's no word on if the franchise will revisit the character again, Assassin's Creed Mirage creative director has said that the team has ideas about where Basim's story could go.

In a Reddit AMA Wednesday, the game's creative director Stéphane Boudon said that Basim's story could be explored further, but not in the form of an expansion to AC Mirage.

“We're thrill [sic] by the reception of Mirage! Mirage as [sic] been design [sic] as a standalone experience without any DLC plan. However, we have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim, surely,” Boudon said. He, however, reiterated that that Mirage would not be getting a post-launch story expansion. “But as of today, no post launch content is planned for Mirage,” he added.

Boudon also answered a question about possible future patches for Assassin's Creed Mirage, confirming that Ubisoft did not have any plans for a new major update, but would keep monitoring the game and listening to player feedback for tweaks.

Assassin's Creed Mirage represented a departure from RPG-style expansive Assassin's Creed games that came before. Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey had attracted criticism for their bloated design, featuring endless side quests and a lengthy main campaign. Mirage, on the other hand, opted for a more concentrated story and world that paid homage to early games in the series like the first Assassin's Creed and the Ezio trilogy.

While Mirage served as a spinoff to larger Assassin's Creed games, Ubisoft could release similar smaller games, considering the positive reception to Mirage. In the AMA, Boudon attested to the same. “It all started as an action/adventure game back then and with Mirage we wanted to celebrate this legacy for the 15th anniversary of the franchise,” he said. “But there is space in AC for different kinds of experiences and you could expect more to come.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage released on October 5 last year across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Ubisoft is currently working on the next game in the series, Assassin's Creed Red, which will be set in feudal Japan. Said to be an RPG-style entry with a large open world map, the game does not have a concrete release date yet. In an earnings report, however, Ubisoft had said that the game would likely release between April 2024 and March 2025.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassins Creed Mirage, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Windows 11 Start Menu Ads Rolling Out for All Users: How to Turn Them Off

Assassin's Creed Mirage Will Not Get DLC, but Protagonist Basim's Story Can Be Explored Further, Says Director
