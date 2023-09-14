NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting September 19, all higher-tier PS Plus members can delve into a post-apocalyptic realm where machines and androids are stuck in a proxy war, and follow a brother's quest to cure his sister Yonah from a life-threatening disease. Fight back sickness-ridden monstrosities through a customisable blend of magic and swordplay, all the while accompanied by a talking book. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will be available on the PS4. Another standout this month is Unpacking, a calm puzzle game where you pull possessions out of cardboard boxes and decorate homes — jumping in time and across houses to slowly unspool an intimate story. It's out on PS4 and PS5.

If simulators are your forte, hop into the shoes of a theme park manager and build out the roller coasters of your dreams by letting your imagination run wild. Sculpt every ride piece-by-piece and reshape the land beneath to form terrains, water bodies to splash on, and floating islands to give visitors an unforgettable experience. You can bring your own ideas to the table, but when stuck, feel free to browse the Frontier Workshop to download other players' assets as a jumping point. Planet Coaster: Console Edition will be out on the PS4 and PS5. Despite what the name suggests, This War of Mine is about civilians, the innocent souls who are caught amidst the crossfire, as they struggle with a lack of food, medicine, and hostile scavengers. During the day, one must maintain their safe space, while the nights are for heading out and collecting items for survival.

Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for September includes:



➕ NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

➕ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

➕ Sid Meier's Civilization VI

➕ Unpacking



Those looking to kick back and soak in a great narrative affair can check out Tails Noir, where you play as an anthropomorphic raccoon detective and explore a dystopian Vancouver to solve a deeply personal case about self-reflection and transformation. In many ways, it's fashioned like a CRPG, and so your dialogue choices shape your identity as you scurry about the pixelated districts, teeming with the downtrodden and desperate. Tails Noir will be free-to-play for PS Plus Extra and Premium members on September 19. Meanwhile, Call of the Sea throws you into the farthest reaches of the South Pacific, in search of your husband who went missing on an expedition. Upon arrival, you're greeted with a stunning, nameless tropical island with clues of a lost civilisation and occult influences, all waiting to be unravelled.

Other notable additions include Sid Meier's Civilization VI, which has you build full-blown empires through extensive research and go head-to-head with history's most notorious leaders to emerge as the greatest known civilisation. Then there's Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, where you head into the Middle East and eliminate a series of targets through extreme-range tactical sniping missions.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in September (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Destiny 2: The Witch Queen DLC, Sea of Stars, and Lost Judgement to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting September 19.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for September, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Star Ocean First Departure R, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, Star Ocean: The Last Hope remaster, and Dragon's Crown Pro.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

