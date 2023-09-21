Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G has been launched in India on Thursday (September 21) as the latest 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Edge-series phone sports a hole-punch display with 144Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The handset was originally unveiled in select global markets last week. In the sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to compete with the likes of Realme 10 Pro+, iQoo Neo 6, and Samsung Galaxy M53 5G among others.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo price in India, availability

The price of Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India has been set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 25,999. The phone comes in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea colours and will go on sale through the company's India website, Flipkart as well as select retail stores starting September 28 at 7:00pm IST.

Motorola is offering the handset with a special festive discount of Rs. 3,000. However, there is no word on the duration of this launch offer. Launch offers on the Moto Edge 40 Neo include a Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via select bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,500 per month.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 40 Neo runs on Android 13 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) poLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola is promising two years of OS updates for the latest handset. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt UFS2.2 storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and SAR sensor. It comprises an in-display fingerprint reader for authentication. It features dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 36 hours of playback time on a single charge.

