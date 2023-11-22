PlayStation launched its annual Black Friday Sale, late last week, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on key titles on the PS4 and PS5. The promotion is live across some first, but largely third-party releases, and is slated to end November 28 on the digital storefront. God of War Ragnarök is a standout among the catalogue, available at a 38 percent discount for Rs. 3,099, tasking Kratos and Atreus on a journey to the Nine Realms to prevent the prophesied apocalypse. PS Plus Premium/ Deluxe members also get a three-hour free trial period, in case you feel like testing the waters. Those who only own an old-gen PS4, however, can opt for the dedicated version at Rs. 2,279.

Meanwhile, its prequel God of War's Digital Deluxe Edition will set you back by Rs. 999 at a 50 percent discount. The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the beloved post-apocalyptic zombie-killing game, at is available at Rs. 3,099 (38 percent off) for the PS5 — its sequel hasn't received a discount. And of course, you can reach out to local retailers to acquire a physical copy of the same, which costs Rs. 2,499. In the same undead vein, you could also pick up Resident Evil 4 remake and step into the shoes of pretty-boy cop Leon S. Kennedy as he ventures into a ghoulish Spanish village to rescue the President's daughter from bizarre cultists. It is available at a 43 percent discount for Rs. 2,279.

PlayStation's Black Friday promotions begin November 17.



Get a preview of the upcoming offers: https://t.co/bcIgaXjfUG pic.twitter.com/jpqyI1Y4um — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 13, 2023

The newest Assassin's Creed title also makes it way its way to the Black Friday sale. After three open-world RPG focussed titles, Ubisoft has taken a back-to-basics approach with the franchise in Assassin's Creed Mirage, set in ninth-century Baghdad with a focus on stealth and crafty assassinations. Released last month, AC Mirage is listed at Rs. 2,799 after a 20 percent price drop.

Fighting game fans have two choices to pick from — Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1. The former takes a vibrant turn, adding some RPG elements into the mix akin to the Persona games and a career-forming story mode that's reminiscent of Yakuza. Street Fighter 6 also adds a Modern Control pattern, bridging the gap between old schoolers and newbies to the genre — the standard edition costs Rs. 2,239 after a 44 percent discount. Conversely, Mortal Kombat 1 marks another reboot of the franchise, after Liu Kang achieved godhood and altered the timeline to ensure peace in the lands. It's listed for Rs. 3,359 — 30 percent off — and is perfect for those who enjoy some super-cool cinematics to go along with their fatal combos.

Speaking of cinematics, Final Fantasy XVI is also on sale, with its narrative-driven action RPG experience offering ability-based combat and slick cutscenes. The game tosses you into the war-torn lands of Valisthea to prevent the source of all magic, Aether, from fading away, by engaging in large-scale cinematic Eikon battles that ditch the franchise's long-running turn-based combat. FF16 goes up for Rs. 2,879.

Harry Potter fans could step into the enchanted hallways of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and tap into ancient magic while juggling between responsibilities like attending classes, exploring the dense Forbidden Forest, crafting potions, and fighting Dark Wizards. Hogwarts Legacy is up for Rs. 2,399 on the PS4 and Rs. 2,639 on the PS5. The Black Friday discounts will please Star Wars fans, too, who can continue Jedi Knight Cal Kestis' story and take on the oppressive Empire in the acclaimed souls-like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Rs. 2,699. For a more authentic souls-like experience, you could consider picking up the recently released Lies of P, where you take control of Pinocchio in a twisted Belle Epoque setting to rid the gothic town of Krat from pestilence. The game comes in at Rs. 3,039 on both PS4 and PS5 after discount.

Sports fans can get their annual dose of arcade football experience through EA Sports FC 24 at Rs. 2,249, or pick up NBA 2K24, the latest entry in the acclaimed basketball series, at Rs. 2,499.

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

God of War Ragnarök at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (NEW LOW)

The Last of Us Part I at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Rs. 2,699 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 2,319 — 42 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) at Rs. 2,639 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Assassin's Creed Mirage at Rs. 2,799 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

EA Sports FC 24 at Rs. 2,249 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5) at Rs. 2,499 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 749 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 4 at Rs. 2,279 — 43 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 2,639 — 34 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Diablo IV at Rs. 3,359 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Lies of P at Rs. 3,039 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut at Rs. 999 — 70 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at Rs. 1,139 — 62 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy XVI at Rs. 2,879 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Mortal Kombat 1 at Rs. 3,359 — 30 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Street Fighter 6 at Rs. 2,239 — 44 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

