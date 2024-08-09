Bethesda is bringing the first two Doom games together in a single enhanced package for modern platforms. The combined re-release, dubbed Doom + Doom II, is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch. It's also playable on Game Pass with an active subscription. The definitive version of the two games comes with a range of new features and improvements, including online cross-platform support, co-op play, mod support, 4K resolution and more.

Doom + Doom II Now Available

The Doom double bill was announced by Bethesda in the early hours of Friday, just after the Steam listing for the enhanced re-release was spotted by tipster Wario64.

Bethesda also confirmed that owners of the original Doom (1993) and/or Doom II (1994) on any supported platform will receive a free upgrade to the new definitive version of the games.

Doom + Doom II comes with enhanced versions of the two classic first-person shooter titles, Master Levels for DOOM II, TNT: Evilution, The Plutonia Experiment, No Rest for the Living, Sigil and Legacy of Rust — a brand-new episode created in collaboration by individuals from id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames.

Doom + Doom II Features

The enhanced package also features a new Deathmatch map pack with 25 maps on top of the existing 18 levels. The game supports online features, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players, and comes with single-player mod support with an in-game mod browser.

Additionally, players can opt to play the original midi versions of Doom and Doom II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult that include brand-new Doom II recordings. The new release also features a host of accessibility options and support for eight new languages.

The games themselves feature improvements to the performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on Xbox Series S/X, PC and PS5. Doom + Doom II also features crossplay support and four-player split-screen multiplayer on all platforms, and eight-player split-screen on Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Developed by id Software, Doom and its sequel, Doom II, released in 1993 and 1994, respectively. The games laid down the blueprint for the FPS genre and are considered seminal titles that changed the industry.

Doom + Doom II is now available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles. On PC, the enhanced version is available via Steam, Microsoft Windows Store, Epic Games Store and GOG.