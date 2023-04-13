Technology News
  Doom Eternal, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for April 2023

Doom Eternal, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for April 2023

The Evil Within, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Riders Republic are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 April 2023 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: Ember Lab

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available at Rs. 3,330 on the PS4 and PS5

  • The free games will be available to download from April 18
  • Doom Eternal costs Rs. 2,499 on the PS4 and PS5
  • Bethesda games take up the majority population this month

Doom Eternal leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting April 18, all higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to Bethesda's demonic shooter, where you cycle between firearms, a flamethrower, a wrist-mounted blade, and more to lay waste to diabolical monsters, set against a fiery, hellish landscape. Doom Eternal will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5. The Pixar-like Kena: Bridge of Spirits is also included in the April catalogue, combining exploration in a cutesy fantasy world with fast-paced combat that has you fend off Corrupt Spirits.

PlayStation also mentions the acclaimed platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure in the April Game Catalog, despite having previously added this as a monthly free title for all tiers of PS Plus members. If card games have never been your forte, Slay the Spire might change your mind. Bringing in the steep learning curve from roguelikes, the game has you craft a deck of unique cards to defeat the beasts thriving within and eventually make your way to the top of the spire. No run ever feels the same as the layout and the enemies are constantly shuffled around, alongside the relics you pick to boost your deck. Slay the Spire will be available to play on the PS4.

From the house of Bethesda, we've got two more entries this month — Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. In the former, you play as BJ Blazkowicz, aka Terror-Billy, a member of the Resistance dispatched on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance crew in a Nazi-controlled US. Armed with an arsenal and guns and guts for good measure, players can blast their way through every Nazi in sight, giving hope to the second American Revolution. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, however, is a prequel, setting you against hulking Super Soldiers, shock troops, and various abominable war creations from the Nazis.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Review

Sports enthusiasts can delve into Riders Republic's massive playground and partake in a range of activities such as bike racing, skiing, snowboarding, or gliding around in vibrant wingsuits. Compete in PvP races and dominate maps set across iconic American national parks such as the Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, and more. Be ignorant all you want but fishing does count as a sport. It requires patience, utmost knowledge, and precision — all of which are key traits required to master Dovetail's simulation game Bassmaster Fishing, as you compete against pro anglers to climb the ranks, earn sponsors, and eventually be crowned the champion. It will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Shinji Mikami's The Evil Within is an absolute classic, warping you into a perilous world teeming with disfigured nightmarish monsters, urging you to scavenge supplies and get the hell out of there as soon as possible. Use stealth to sneak past enemies and traps, while carefully planning out how you manage resources and progress through haunting levels. Mikami is also responsible for helming Resident Evil, so expect survival-horror elements in the same vein.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Review

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in April (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Rainbow Six Extraction to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting April 18.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for April, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings a bunch of Bethesda classics — Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

Sony is also refreshing its PS Plus catalogue by removing a few games. Marvel's Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will not be available on PS Plus after May 15. Not to mention, the PlayStation Plus Collection is shutting down on May 19, taking 19 first and third-party games away from PS5 owners. If you're subscribed to the PS Plus service, you still have time to redeem those.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
