Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Specifications Leaked; Might Feature Tensor G4 Chipset and 6.8 Inch Display

Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Specifications Leaked; Might Feature Tensor G4 Chipset and 6.8-Inch Display

A tipster has leaked images that show a Reimagine AI feature running on the purported Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 August 2024 14:22 IST
Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Specifications Leaked; Might Feature Tensor G4 Chipset and 6.8-Inch Display

Photo Credit: X/ @Sudhanshu1414

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be unveiled on August 13

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications have been leaked by a tipster
  • The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to be powered by a Tensor G4 chipset
Advertisement

Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be unveiled by Google at its upcoming hardware launch event on August 13. While the company has started to tease some of the details of its upcoming smartphones, their detailed specifications and design have been leaked on more than one occasion, leaving very little to the imagination ahead of the event. Now, a tipster has leaked the design and specifications of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is set to arrive as the largest model in the Pixel 9 series of smartphones.

Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications (Leaked)

According to details shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin), the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM. The handset will also be equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage — it will also be available in a 1TB storage variant, according to the tipster.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a 6.8-inch (1,344x2,992 pixels) OLED screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, the user claims. Meanwhile, the screen is tipped to also house a 42-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel camera (f/1.68), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/1.7), and a 48-megapixel zoom camera with 5x optical zoom (f/2.8). 

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, and will be updated to Android 15. The tipster also claims that pricing for the handset will start at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,300).

Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Features (Leaked)

A live image of the purported Pixel 9 Pro XL in a pink colourway shows the handset with a flat display and a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. A second image leaked by the tipster shows the camera interface with up to 10x hybrid zoom in action, while another photo shows the rear panel, with the horizontal camera bar that houses the triple rear camera setup. 

The tipster also leaked images showing one of Google's on-device artificial intelligence (AI) features called Reimagine. It is shown to be able to turn a road that is surrounded by elevated land, into a water body, with what appear to be small waves lapping the shore. However, the transformed image is quite blurry, and it is impossible to discern the quality of the image that was generated. More details on the AI capabilities of the Pixel 9 series will be revealed at Google's upcoming event on August 13.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications, Pixel 9 Series, Pixel, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Review: Beauty with Some Brains
Doom and Doom II Now Available in a 'Definitive' Enhanced Package, Upgraded for Modern Platforms

Related Stories

Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Specifications Leaked; Might Feature Tensor G4 Chipset and 6.8-Inch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Generate AI Images Without a Subscription
  2. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Offer These UpgradesÂ Over Galaxy S23 FE
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000
  6. OpenAI Warns That Users Might Get Attached to ChatGPT's Voice Mode
  7. Here's When Apple May Launch the First iPad Air Model With an OLED Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Carousel Feature Gets Increased Limit for Photo and Video Uploads
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Bring 6.7-Inch Display, Exynos 2400 Chipset, More
  3. Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Specifications Leaked; Might Feature Tensor G4 Chipset and 6.8-Inch Display
  4. Doom and Doom II Now Available in a 'Definitive' Enhanced Package, Upgraded for Modern Platforms
  5. OpenAI Warns ChatGPT Voice Mode Users Might End Up Forming ‘Social Relationships’ With the AI
  6. Ola Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 15: Everything We Know so Far
  7. Itel A50 Could Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  8. Wearables Market in India Sees Decline in Q2 2024, Shipments Fall 10 Percent YoY: IDC
  9. ChatGPT Free Tier Users Can Now Generate Up to Two AI-Powered Images a Day With Dall-E 3
  10. iPad Air With OLED Screen to Be Launched 'As Early as 2026': Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »