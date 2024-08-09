Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be unveiled by Google at its upcoming hardware launch event on August 13. While the company has started to tease some of the details of its upcoming smartphones, their detailed specifications and design have been leaked on more than one occasion, leaving very little to the imagination ahead of the event. Now, a tipster has leaked the design and specifications of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is set to arrive as the largest model in the Pixel 9 series of smartphones.

Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications (Leaked)

According to details shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin), the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM. The handset will also be equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage — it will also be available in a 1TB storage variant, according to the tipster.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a 6.8-inch (1,344x2,992 pixels) OLED screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, the user claims. Meanwhile, the screen is tipped to also house a 42-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel camera (f/1.68), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/1.7), and a 48-megapixel zoom camera with 5x optical zoom (f/2.8).

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, and will be updated to Android 15. The tipster also claims that pricing for the handset will start at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,300).

Pixel 9 Pro XL Design, Features (Leaked)

A live image of the purported Pixel 9 Pro XL in a pink colourway shows the handset with a flat display and a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. A second image leaked by the tipster shows the camera interface with up to 10x hybrid zoom in action, while another photo shows the rear panel, with the horizontal camera bar that houses the triple rear camera setup.

Reimagine transforming a street into churning waters. pic.twitter.com/qCClfDeua9 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) August 8, 2024

The tipster also leaked images showing one of Google's on-device artificial intelligence (AI) features called Reimagine. It is shown to be able to turn a road that is surrounded by elevated land, into a water body, with what appear to be small waves lapping the shore. However, the transformed image is quite blurry, and it is impossible to discern the quality of the image that was generated. More details on the AI capabilities of the Pixel 9 series will be revealed at Google's upcoming event on August 13.