The next game in the Doom series of first-person shooters will reportedly be revealed at next month's Xbox Games Showcase. The game is thought to be titled Doom: The Dark Ages and could be set in a medieval-inspired world. The Xbox Games Showcase event is set to take place on June 9, where Microsoft will reveal its upcoming slate of first-party titles, alongside third-party lineup. The next Call of Duty has already been confirmed to get a dedicated deep-dive presentation right after the showcase.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, Id Software will make an announcement on the next Doom game at Xbox Games Showcase next month. The game has reportedly been in development for at least four years under the ‘Year Zero' codename. The report, however, said that Doom: The Dark Ages would likely be the final title of the game. Doom: The Dark Ages is believed to be set in a medieval-inspired world. No further details are yet available about the game.

The Xbox Games Showcase event is scheduled to take place on June 9. Alongside updates on already revealed titles like Avowed and Indian Jones and the Great Circle, the showcase could reportedly reveal the next instalment in the Gears of Wars franchise.

Additionally, Microsoft and Activision have confirmed that the Direct presentation immediately following the Xbox showcase will be dedicated to the next Call of Duty, confirmed to be Black Ops 6. Xbox Games Showcase will feature an upcoming lineup of games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, along with third-party titles on Xbox.

Id Software, makers of Doom, is owned by Bethesda, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2021. While the last game in the series, Doom Eternal, was released across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2020, the next Doom title could launch as an Xbox and PC exclusive.

Xbox Games Showcase will stream on Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels on June 9 at 10am PT (10.30pm IST).

