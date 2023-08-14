Technology News
Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus Is Getting a Closed Beta This Diwali Season, Watch Trailer

Closed beta keys are available in limited supply and it’s recommended that interested players pre-register on Android for a chance to win one.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 August 2023 13:09 IST
Photo Credit: SuperGaming

At launch, Indus battle royale will only offer solo queues

Highlights
  • Indus’ closed beta has only been announced for Android so far
  • Pre-registrations for iOS and iPadOS will ‘follow soon’
  • Indus will be available to play in first and third-person modes at launch

Pune-based developer SuperGaming has confirmed that its upcoming battle-royale title Indus is getting a closed beta, this festive/ Diwali season. In celebration, the studio has dropped a trailer featuring key operators in the game, and some clues regarding consumable items. Keys for the closed beta will be available in limited supply, and the only way to ensure a chance of access is by pre-registering for Indus on the Google Play Store. Yes, an Apple iOS release is imminent, but it appears the first beta period — akin to internal playtests — is dedicated to the more populous Android player base only, for now.

The Indus closed beta cinematic throws our key operators into the floating map of Virlok, as they battle for control over Cosmium, a rare, natural-born mineral that can canonically alter space and time. Its in-game significance, however, is that claiming it instantly grants the player victory, regardless of how many other survivors are left on the field. Interestingly enough, it features some familiar voices, ranging from Olympic pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, popular content creators Magsplay and GamerFleet, and leading gaming YouTuber Techno Gamerz, the last of whom also collaborated with SuperGaming on Battle Stars to bring a skin resembling his likeness to the game.

“The Indus Closed Beta trailer is our attempt at showcasing the Indian Gaming Industry by involving aspirational real-life icons from culture, sports, and content creation as a part of it,” SuperGaming founder and CEO Roby John said in a prepared statement. “With over five million pre-registrations so far and the support of a vocal community, we firmly believe Indus is at the forefront of building India's gaming revolution.” While the Indus trailer is largely cinematics, we can gather a bunch of mechanics from what's being shown, starting with a resurrection injector that can be used on downed teammates — akin to Warzone's revive kits.

As mentioned before, the victory-guaranteeing Cosmium randomly spawns on the map, but it's not simply a matter of reaching it on time. It appears as though the mineral first makes contact with the ground sealed within a care package, kickstarting an unspecified countdown, instead of unlocking right away. That means the package will be a hotspot for players to zone in for battle before a skilled (or lucky) one claims it in time.

Other clues reveal consumables such as smoke bombs, which can be used as cover so you can knife blinded players in the back. While the cinematics do show the peacock-themed operator Mor-Ni smoothly executing them, it's unclear whether similar animations will be seen in-game. As our heroes make their way towards an unlocked Cosmium package, the slender Sir-Taj pops out of nowhere and tosses an explosive grenade. All this action is being observed by the vigilant leader of the COVEN, an intergalactic syndicate, who orders more Mythwalkers to extract the mineral.

Pre-registration for Indus is now live on the Google Play Store. For more details on closed beta key drops, it is recommended that you join Indus' official Discord.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Space Observatory Satellite Arrives at Sriharikota Spaceport Ahead of Launch

