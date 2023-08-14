Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also be out on the previous-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles, despite rumours suggesting otherwise. Confusion about a last-gen launch arose when TheGamingRevolution, a COD content creator tweeted out a picture from the Microsoft store, which only showed the Xbox Series S/X logo — unprecedented for the franchise, but makes perfect sense when considering that every major studio is slowly trying to take advantage of the newer consoles' hardware. However, with the game's teaser claiming that both PlayStation generations would be getting a release, it felt unfair to the green team. As it turned out, it was just an error on the Microsoft store, which has since been updated to include Xbox One as well.

For now, the website leads to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's store page since that's where publisher Activision has planned a worldwide reveal, scheduled for August 17. It's going to be an in-game event, similar to those of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, both of which were unveiled inside the original Warzone game. An interesting thing to note here is that on Steam, Modern Warfare 3 was listed as an add-on, unlike previous reports which claimed that it would be a standalone $70 release. “As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be priced accordingly at $70 USD,” the publisher told reliable tipster CharlieINTEL in a prepared statement. The term ‘add-on' had to do with how all CoD games would be packaged going forward — they'd all be accessible within the Call of Duty HQ launcher.

As suspected, MW3 will be coming to Xbox One after all. Must've been a mistake on the store listing https://t.co/SJUq6HlbLe — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) August 12, 2023

This also aligns with an InsiderGaming report, which claimed that beta codes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 followed the same ‘concept ID' as Modern Warfare 2's — essentially, ‘last year's game codes, just reissued.' The central hub will display Call of Duty MW2, MW3, and Warzone on the same menu, making it more accessible to players and enabling content carry-over. It was confirmed that this year's title would ‘Carry Forward' weapons and cosmetic items such as operators and skins you unlocked in Modern Warfare 2. Players can also expect MW 3 content to be integrated into the battle-royale Warzone experience, while Call of Duty: Mobile has been updated to include shared progression across the mainline games. Further details on the latter will be revealed as we inch closer to Warzone Mobile's launch.

Previous reports also mentioned that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 would get at least two beta weekends for multiplayer testing, with the first slot solely aimed at PlayStation — set to run from October 6–10. This may or may not change as Microsoft's attempts to acquire Activision for $69 billion (about Rs. 5,72,571 crore) continue. The second beta weekend will allegedly run from October 12–16 and grants entry to Xbox and PC players as well, and there are seemingly plans for campaign early access for pre-order customers.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 releases November 10 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

