Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Still Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Will Be a ‘Premium’ Standalone Release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Still Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Will Be a ‘Premium’ Standalone Release

Modern Warfare 3’s Xbox store page originally only mentioned the current-gen Xbox Series S/X as a compatible platform.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 August 2023 11:07 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Still Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Will Be a ‘Premium’ Standalone Release

Photo Credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 reboot brings Captain Price and Vladimir Makarov face-to-face one again

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date Set for November 10
  • The lack of Xbox One’s mention as a platform was a store page error
  • Modern Warfare 3 is a standalone release packaged with Call of Duty HQ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also be out on the previous-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles, despite rumours suggesting otherwise. Confusion about a last-gen launch arose when TheGamingRevolution, a COD content creator tweeted out a picture from the Microsoft store, which only showed the Xbox Series S/X logo — unprecedented for the franchise, but makes perfect sense when considering that every major studio is slowly trying to take advantage of the newer consoles' hardware. However, with the game's teaser claiming that both PlayStation generations would be getting a release, it felt unfair to the green team. As it turned out, it was just an error on the Microsoft store, which has since been updated to include Xbox One as well.

For now, the website leads to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's store page since that's where publisher Activision has planned a worldwide reveal, scheduled for August 17. It's going to be an in-game event, similar to those of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, both of which were unveiled inside the original Warzone game. An interesting thing to note here is that on Steam, Modern Warfare 3 was listed as an add-on, unlike previous reports which claimed that it would be a standalone $70 release. “As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be priced accordingly at $70 USD,” the publisher told reliable tipster CharlieINTEL in a prepared statement. The term ‘add-on' had to do with how all CoD games would be packaged going forward — they'd all be accessible within the Call of Duty HQ launcher.

This also aligns with an InsiderGaming report, which claimed that beta codes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 followed the same ‘concept ID' as Modern Warfare 2's — essentially, ‘last year's game codes, just reissued.' The central hub will display Call of Duty MW2, MW3, and Warzone on the same menu, making it more accessible to players and enabling content carry-over. It was confirmed that this year's title would ‘Carry Forward' weapons and cosmetic items such as operators and skins you unlocked in Modern Warfare 2. Players can also expect MW 3 content to be integrated into the battle-royale Warzone experience, while Call of Duty: Mobile has been updated to include shared progression across the mainline games. Further details on the latter will be revealed as we inch closer to Warzone Mobile's launch.

Previous reports also mentioned that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 would get at least two beta weekends for multiplayer testing, with the first slot solely aimed at PlayStation — set to run from October 6–10. This may or may not change as Microsoft's attempts to acquire Activision for $69 billion (about Rs. 5,72,571 crore) continue. The second beta weekend will allegedly run from October 12–16 and grants entry to Xbox and PC players as well, and there are seemingly plans for campaign early access for pre-order customers.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 releases November 10 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: call of duty, cod, call of duty modern warfare 3, call of duty modern warfare iii, call of duty modern warfare 3 xbox one release, call of duty modern warfare 3 platforms, call of duty modern warfare 3 release date, call of duty modern warfare 3 details, call of duty modern warfare 3 standalone, call of duty modern warfare 3 add on, call of duty hq, sledgehammer games, activision, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Bitcoin Price Fails to See Big Movement Over Weekend, Ether Sees Dip with Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Still Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Will Be a ‘Premium’ Standalone Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Camera, Connectivity Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With These Features
  4. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date Confirmed: See Here
  5. Apple Watch X in the Works, May Change How You Connect Your Watch Bands
  6. Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series Price in India and Colour Options Leaked
  8. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  10. X Video Calling Support Confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Assembler Foxconn Reports One-Percent Drop in Q2 Net Profit Amid Weak Global Demand for Electronics
  2. Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' After Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight
  3. Overwatch 2 Becomes Steam’s Worst-Reviewed Game of All Time
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With Face ID, USB Type-C, and Action Button
  5. Hackers Use 'Bad Math' to Trick Generative AI Models to Show Flaws and Biases at DEF CON 2023: Details
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Get Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity, Sony IMX890 Sensor Ahead of Launch
  7. Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus Is Getting a Closed Beta This Diwali Season, Watch Trailer
  8. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Space Observatory Satellite Arrives at Sriharikota Spaceport Ahead of Launch
  9. Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'
  10. Bitcoin Price Fails to See Big Movement Over Weekend, Ether Sees Dip with Most Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.