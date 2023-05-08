Technology News
Battle Stars Multiplayer Shooter Introduces Local Characters and Maps on iOS, Android

The game now has a playable character based on popular content creator Techno Gamerz.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2023 12:32 IST
Battle Stars Multiplayer Shooter Introduces Local Characters and Maps on iOS, Android

Photo Credit: SuperGaming

Battle Stars is available on iOS and Android devices.

Highlights
  • Battle Stars is developed by SuperGaming
  • The game will introduce a Mumbai-based map soon
  • SuperGaming hosted an interactive event at Apple BKC

Battle Stars, the online multiplayer shooter game developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, is going big on localisation and cementing its Indian roots with some interesting new additions to the game. At a recent event in Mumbai, Super Gaming announced a collaboration with popular content creator Techno Gamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia), with a new playable character based on the creator being introduced to the game. Battle Stars is out now on iOS and Android, and is free to download and play, although there are in-app purchases.

New Indian characters and map on Battle Stars

At a Today at Apple event at the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai, SuperGaming introduced two new playable characters already live in Battle Stars. As mentioned, the first, named ‘Techno', is based on content creator Techno Gamerz, popular for his gaming videos on YouTube and with a subscriber count of over 33 million.

The Techno character will also feature personalised messages and banter based on the Techno Gamerz image and identity of creator Ujjwal Chaurasia, as well as a unique weapon and a ‘Techno Quest' objective-based quest based on the character. “When SuperGaming showed me how I looked in-game I was super impressed. From subtle animations to my poses and even my mannerisms, there is a lot of care and attention to detail,” said Ujjwal Chaurasia on working with SuperGaming to develop the character.

In addition, a second playable character called ‘Patil' was also introduced; the character resembles a Mumbai police officer, drawing on the Mumbai connection. SuperGaming will soon introduce another Mumbai-based female playable character to the game, as well as a new map for Battle Stars which is heavily inspired by Mumbai and its various landmarks. New emotes based on Mumbai lingo will also be introduced to the game soon.

"There's a massive opportunity in India for high-quality locally-developed games, and Battle Stars capitalises on this by playing to our strength of real-time multiplayer and integrating Techno Gamerz to entertain players in-game as well as being a playable hero,” said Roby John, SuperGaming CEO and co-founder, in an emailed statement.

Battle Stars is an online multiplayer shooter, featuring 4v4 battles between players with various characters with their own strengths and weaknesses. SuperGaming recently secured funding through an investment by Bandai Namco, and is also working on its upcoming battle royale game Indus, and Android users can already sign up on the game's pre-registration page to receive updates ahead of its release.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: SuperGaming, Battle Stars, iOS, Android, Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Mumbai, Apple BKC, India, Apple, Pune, online multiplayer, Shooter, Game, Today at Apple
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Google Pixel 7a Image Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Reveal; Will Launch on May 11

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.