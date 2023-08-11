Battle Stars: Battle Royale, the made-in-India mobile multiplayer shooter, has crossed five million players since its launch in June, becoming developer SuperGaming's fastest-growing game. To celebrate the milestone, and with Independence Day fast approaching, it's getting a new map inspired by the city of New Delhi, available as a free update. Just like the Mumbai-based map — which was well received in the first two seasons — this new arena will feature familiar locations such as the India Gate, Red Fort, and Connaught Place. The map is now live across Android and iOS, and on August 15, you'll be able to spot the Indian national flag hoisted atop key structures.

“Season 2 of Battle Stars saw a staggering 20 million matches played, we wanted to take the experience further by bringing Delhi to the game,” Christelle D'cruz, Founder, SuperGaming said in a prepared statement. “To do this, we visited Delhi to capture its vibe and culture to bring it in-game as well as taking inputs from the community. Our new Squad BR features are also based on community feedback.” It's not just the aesthetics though, as the update brings some location-specific sound effects such as the chatter among the crowds and some new emotes conveying the local slang used in Delhi.

Originally, Battle Stars was a small game mode within SuperGaming's popular social deduction game Silly Royale, which then expanded into a standalone shooter — essentially riding on the latter's success. Another contributing factor to its popularity was its collaboration with YouTuber Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia — 34.9 million subscribers — whose likeness was added to the game as a playable character named Techno Quest. For the uninitiated, Battle Stars comes with both TDM (Team Deathmatch) and battle royale modes, with the latter now receiving a Squad BR update that lets you team up with up to two other players — trios — and hop into the arena to survive and emerge as the last team standing.

Some power-ups have been added, in addition to the ability to loot items off carcasses. Battle Stars recently ended its four-week-long season 2 multiplayer run, during which players recorded 20 million matches with 41 million kills. These achievements aside, SuperGaming's main goal is to get its standalone Indo-futuristic battle royale Indus out of the gate, wherein you drop into the floating island map of Virlok to scavenge for supplies, survive, and kill anyone who stands in your way to emerge as the last man standing. At a certain interval, a rare resource called Cosmium will spawn at a random spot on the map, which upon collection, grants the player instant victory.

More recently, the team partnered with Google to add support for Project Gameface in Indus, allowing players to control in-game actions using head movements and facial expressions — aimed at those suffering from cognitive and motor challenges. Back in March, Bandai Namco Entertainment — publishers of Dark Souls and Elden Ring games — invested in SuperGaming to build out its ‘IP metaverse.'

Battle Stars' Delhi map is now available to download on Android and iOS.

