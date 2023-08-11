Technology News
Destroy All Humans 2!, Moving Out 2, and Midnight Fight Express are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2023 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Lost Judgement is a Yakuza spin-off detective game

Highlights
  • The free games will be available to download from August 15
  • Sea of Stars drops August 29 as Day One title on PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass
  • A PS Plus Extra subscription costs Rs. 749 monthly; Rs. 849 for Premium

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting August 15, all high-tier PS Plus members can delve into Savathûn's Throne World, as you uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light — across a set of maps ranging between gothic cathedrals, palaces, swamps, and a mysterious black pyramid on the icy moon of Europa. Often considered one of the best Destiny 2 campaign packs, it will be available on the PS4 and PS5. Another key highlight this month is Sea of Stars, an eye-catching indie RPG, where two Children of the Solstice head out on an adventure to defend the lands against the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist. This one, however, is slated to drop a bit later on August 29.

Yakuza fans will be treated to series spinoff Lost Judgement this month, where you step into the sneakers of detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate the murder of a school teacher who bullied their son to suicide, unspooling a web of bullying cases, lies, and a conspiracy involving several factions. Gather clues to solve the mystery or tap into your street-fighting background to uproot street signs and swing them around incoming hordes of enemies, in free flow combat. Lost Judgement will be available on both the PS4 and PS5. Moving Out 2 will take you back to the breakneck world of professional packers and movers, as you work together to pack, load, and transport furniture and other belongings from one dwelling to the other — squeezing through tight spaces and dodging dangerous obstacles. This is a day-one title as well, dropping on both PS4 and PS5.

Meanwhile, Crypto the alien invader returns in this groovy remake, unloading all kinds of wild weapons, probes, and meteor showers onto the human race to exact revenge on the KGB, who blew up your mothership. Hop into your trusty flying saucer and hover around a city fashioned after the swinging 60s to pull humans up and ground them into a DNA paste to upgrade your skills. Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed will be free-to-play for PS Plus Extra and Premium members on August 15. PlayStation has once again added Dreams to its Game Catalog list, despite having revealed it last month. It's basically an ever-growing digital canvas where one could unleash their creativity to make pieces of art, music, or games and share them with the community. The timing also feels odd, given developer Media Molecule prepares to shut down live support in December.

Don't let this game's cutesy looks deceive you, as Cursed to Golf throws you onto a purgatory of sorts to participate in challenging courses in roguelike fashion. Meaning, if you lose, you're sent back to the starting line and forced to make your way through a chock full of insane hazards such as spikes, TNTs, teleporters, and strong fans to prevent you from getting a hole-in-one. Another cool addition is Midnight Fight Express, where you assume the role of BabyFace, a former underworld member lured back into the criminal life to fight our way across the city's gangsters before sunrise to prevent a takeover. Engage in brutal combat, using every environmental tool at your disposal to shed blood and take down bozos and crime lords.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in August (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, and Undertale to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting August 15.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for August, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On the Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
ps plus, playstation plus, playstation, ps plus premium, ps plus extra, ps plus deluxe, playstation classics, sony, destiny 2, destiny 2 the witch queen, moving out 2, sea of stars, lost judgement, destroy all humans 2 reprobed, two point hospital, source of madness, cursed to golf, dreams, pj masks heroes of the night, hotel transylvania scary tale adventures, lawn mowing simulator, spellforce 3 reforced, midnight fight express, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, ps plus august games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
