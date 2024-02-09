Technology News
  PhonePe's Indus Appstore Set to Launch in India on February 21, to Be Available in 12 Local Languages

PhonePe's Indus Appstore Set to Launch in India on February 21, to Be Available in 12 Local Languages

Indus Appstore has already onboarded a variety of apps including Flipkart, Ixigo, Snapdeal, JioMart, and Bajaj Finserv among others.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 February 2024 14:14 IST
PhonePe's Indus Appstore Set to Launch in India on February 21, to Be Available in 12 Local Languages

Photo Credit: Indus Appstore

Indus Appstore had promised zero commission for in-app purchases on the platform

Highlights
  • PhonePe is set to launch its mobile app store Indus Appstore in India
  • Several known brand have already listed their apps on the Indus Appstore
  • Indus Appstore had promised zero commission for in-app purchases
PhonePe, the fintech platform owned by Walmart, is gearing up to unveil its own mobile app store soon in India. The homegrown Android-based app marketplace called Indus Appstore will be available for consumers later this month. The app store is confirmed to list apps in 12 Indian languages besides English and it has already onboarded a variety of apps including Flipkart, Ixigo, Domino's Pizza, Snapdeal, JioMart, and Bajaj Finserv. PhonePe's foray into the app store business with Indus Appstore is expected to disrupt Google's dominance in the space.

Indus Appstore will be launched on February 21 in the country. The PhonePe-owned native Android-based mobile app store is confirmed to bring an array of categories to provide localised, contextual and personalised experience. The app store will be available in English and 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil.

Several known brands have already listed their apps on the Indus Appstore. The names on the list include Flipkart, Ixigo, Domino's Pizza, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Snapdeal, JioMart, Bajaj Finserv, TOI, and Wow Skincare. It is also collaborating with game developers such as A23 Rummy, Gameskraft, Dream11, Rummy Passion, and Nazara Technologies.

The release of Indus Appstore comes about four months after the digital payments company opened up its app marketplace to Android developers. With the latest move, PhonePe aims to challenge the monopoly of the Google Play Store by catering to India's one billion smartphone users, particularly in regional languages. At present, Google leads the space with around 95 percent market share in the country. Apple's iOS has a minor share.

The Indus Appstore had promised zero commission for in-app purchases on the platform. The app stores by Google and Apple charge between 15 percent and 25 percent commission for in-app purchases, in addition to other charges. India imposed two antitrust fines on Google last year and the company was asked to make changes to its business agreements with OEMs and other partners. The tech giant is also facing regulatory scrutiny over the business practices of their app marketplace in several other markets.

PhonePe, the Walmart-backed startup, which was previously a part of Flipkart, had reportedly joined hands with Nokia and Lava to integrate its new app store into their devices in November last year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: PhonePe, Indus Appstore, Indus Appstore Launch, Google Play Store, Google, Android
Exploring Integration of Neurological AI with Technologies Like Web3, QX Lab AI Co-Founder Says


