OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to launch in China on August 16. The new handset will succeed the OnePlus Ace Pro, which was released in August 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. OnePlus has confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming Ace 2 Pro handset. Now, the Shenzen-based mobile manufacturer has announced some camera details and other notable features of the smartphone.

In an official Weibo post, OnePlus confirmed that the Ace 2 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary rear camera sensor that will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will also be equipped with a ProXDR feature, which is expected to improve colour contrasts and offer more realistic image outputs.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is teased to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The company notes that the phone will come with n28 and n8 5G modems, which are said to enhance the signal reception capacity of the handset. It claims to offer connection stability, lower latency, and four times better performance than the Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

In an earlier post, OnePlus confirmed that Ace 2 Pro will arrive with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage paired alongside an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone is confirmed to have a Bionic vibrating motor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Equipped with a 6.74-inch OLED 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels), the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 450ppi, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits and a PWM dimming rate of 2160Hz. The display will also arrive with a new “Rain Touch” technology, which will help the phone respond to touch inputs in the rain.

The phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired SuperVOOC fast charging, which claims to offer up to 1,600 charging cycles or durability of up to 4 years. The charging solution is supposed to charge the battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in 17 minutes.

