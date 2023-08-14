Technology News
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Get Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity, Sony IMX890 Sensor Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2023 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro seen in a Cyan colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is confirme to come with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will support 150W wired SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to launch in China on August 16. The new handset will succeed the OnePlus Ace Pro, which was released in August 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. OnePlus has confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming Ace 2 Pro handset. Now, the Shenzen-based mobile manufacturer has announced some camera details and other notable features of the smartphone.

In an official Weibo post, OnePlus confirmed that the Ace 2 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary rear camera sensor that will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will also be equipped with a ProXDR feature, which is expected to improve colour contrasts and offer more realistic image outputs.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is teased to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The company notes that the phone will come with n28 and n8 5G modems, which are said to enhance the signal reception capacity of the handset. It claims to offer connection stability, lower latency, and four times better performance than the Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

In an earlier post, OnePlus confirmed that Ace 2 Pro will arrive with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage paired alongside an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone is confirmed to have a Bionic vibrating motor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Equipped with a 6.74-inch OLED 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels), the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 450ppi, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits and a PWM dimming rate of 2160Hz. The display will also arrive with a new “Rain Touch” technology, which will help the phone respond to touch inputs in the rain.

The phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired SuperVOOC fast charging, which claims to offer up to 1,600 charging cycles or durability of up to 4 years. The charging solution is supposed to charge the battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in 17 minutes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2,772 pixels
Comments

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Space Observatory Satellite Arrives at Sriharikota Spaceport Ahead of Launch
Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus Is Getting a Closed Beta This Diwali Season, Watch Trailer

