Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Get New Game Plus Mode, More Suits in Update Next Month

The update will also likely add the ability to change the time of day and replay completed missions.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 February 2024 15:00 IST
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Get New Game Plus Mode, More Suits in Update Next Month

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games/ Sony/ Marvel

Spider-Man 2 features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters

Highlights
  • Marvel's Spider-Man released October 20 last year on the PS5
  • The title update was initially set to arrive in late 2023 but was delayed
  • New Game+ will let players replay the story with unlocked upgrades
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to receive a title update in March, which will include the much-requested New Game+ mode, developer Insomniac Games confirmed Wednesday. The update will also bring new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales and a few more changes, details of which will be revealed closer to the update's release. The post-launch update was initially planned for late 2023 but was confirmed to be delayed to early 2024 in December last year.

Insomniac made the announcement in a post on X late Wednesday, confirming the arrival of the New Game+ mode, new suits and more features in next month's update. There's no concrete release date yet and details for the full list of features will be shared ahead of the update.

The title update was initially only supposed to include the New Game+ mode, which would let players replay Spider-Man 2's story with their unlocked abilities and gear upgrades intact. Insomniac later announced it would include additional features requested by players in the update, as well.

The update was confirmed to be delayed in December, with Insomniac subsequently targeting an early 2024 release. In its delay announcement, the studio had said it was working on features that would allow players to change the time of day in-game, swap tendril colours for Symbiote abilities, and replay completed missions. “We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” Insomniac had said at the time. Next month's title update is likely to include those features.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released October 20 last year, exclusively on the PS5. The game lets players take control of two Spider-Men, Peter and Miles, allowing them to switch between the two at will during free roam. The critically acclaimed action-adventure title is currently available to try out at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members. A two-hour game trial for Spider-Man 2 went live on PS Plus on February 6.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: Marvel's Spider Man 2, Insomniac Games, PS5, PlayStation, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Pixel Tablet 2 Could Be in Works, Codenames Allegedly Surface in Latest Android Beta

