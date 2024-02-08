Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to receive a title update in March, which will include the much-requested New Game+ mode, developer Insomniac Games confirmed Wednesday. The update will also bring new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales and a few more changes, details of which will be revealed closer to the update's release. The post-launch update was initially planned for late 2023 but was confirmed to be delayed to early 2024 in December last year.

Insomniac made the announcement in a post on X late Wednesday, confirming the arrival of the New Game+ mode, new suits and more features in next month's update. There's no concrete release date yet and details for the full list of features will be shared ahead of the update.

The title update was initially only supposed to include the New Game+ mode, which would let players replay Spider-Man 2's story with their unlocked abilities and gear upgrades intact. Insomniac later announced it would include additional features requested by players in the update, as well.

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7



Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!



Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

The update was confirmed to be delayed in December, with Insomniac subsequently targeting an early 2024 release. In its delay announcement, the studio had said it was working on features that would allow players to change the time of day in-game, swap tendril colours for Symbiote abilities, and replay completed missions. “We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” Insomniac had said at the time. Next month's title update is likely to include those features.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released October 20 last year, exclusively on the PS5. The game lets players take control of two Spider-Men, Peter and Miles, allowing them to switch between the two at will during free roam. The critically acclaimed action-adventure title is currently available to try out at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members. A two-hour game trial for Spider-Man 2 went live on PS Plus on February 6.

