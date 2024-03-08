Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has received the version 1.002.000 update, finally bringing the much-requested New Game+ mode, new suits for the two heroes, and a host of new quality-of-life features. The latest patch also adds the ability to replay missions, change the in-game time of day, and some handy accessibility options. The Spider-Man 2 update, however, has also brought an unintended bug. Developer Insomniac Games confirmed that the patch could grant players access to a development game menu, which could end up impacting save files and trophy progress.

Insomniac detailed the new features in the version 1.002.000 release notes on Thursday, confirming that the update was live for PS5 users. The highlight, of course, is the New Game+ mode, which allows players who have completed the game to dive right back into the story with all their skill and gear upgrades intact.

NG+ on Spider-Man 2 will come with Ultimate Levels, allowing players to go beyond the base game level cap in the mode. New Game+ will also unlock new symbiote suit styles with Ultimate Level progression in the story, new golden looks for gadgets, a shared Suit Tech slot for the two Spider-Men, and for the trophy hunters out there — a new PlayStation trophy for completing the game in NG+ mode.

Players can also now replay specific mission from the story and change the time of day in the game. This can be done by heading to ‘Time of Day' in the Gameplay section of the Settings menu. Additionally, players can also swap out symbiote tendril colours to their liking.

The update also brings new Spider-Man suits, including two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs for both Peter and Miles. The two heroes will also get two new suits as part of the Fly N' Fresh suit pack — these will be paid suits, available for $4.99, with the proceeds going towards Gameheads, a games industry training program for low-income youth in the US.

Other new features include photo mode tweaks, audio descriptions for in-game cinematics, screen reader for text on menu, tutorials, and control hints, and more. You can refer to the full list of features in Insomniac's release notes.

Insomniac Games also confirmed in a post on X Thursday that the update could let some players access a developer menu, which could lead to save file and trophy progress corruption. “We're aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There's a hotfix on the way,” the studio said.

Some players, however, seem to have dived into the developer options and reportedly found references to missions that aren't present in the game, which could hint at an upcoming DLC. While Insomniac has not yet confirmed a story-based expansion for the game, Spider-Man 2 features a few open-ended story threads that could be explored later in a DLC. 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man also received a story expansion, The City That Never Sleeps.

Players can now download the latest 1.002.000 update on PS5. Insomniac has noted that there's a second update that immediately follows the first one and players would need to download both to access all the new features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.