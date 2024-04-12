Baldur's Gate 3 continues to collect year-end honours as the expansive RPG from Larian Studios took home the top award at the 20th BAFTA Games Awards held in London late Thursday. The Dungeons & Dragons-style RPG was crowned as the Best Game, in addition to winning in four other categories on the night. Acclaimed survival-horror sequel Alan Wake 2, Nintendo platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder and British indie Viewfinder won two BAFTAs each, while Cyberpunk 2077 continued its redemption story with a win in the Evolving Game category.

The prestigious British Academy Game Awards announced its winners in a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday night. In addition to the Best Game award, Baldur's Gate 3 won in the categories of Music, Narrative, and Performer in a Supporting Role for Andrew Wincott, who plays Raphael in the game. The Larian RPG also emerged on top in the EE Players' Choice Award, voted by gamers.

Tango Gameworks' vibrant rhythm-based action title Hi-Fi Rush won in the Animation category, while Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 took home two awards in the Artistic and Audio Achievement categories. In one of the toughest categories on the night, Venba, the narrative-based cooking title, beat off strong competition from acclaimed games like Cucoon, Dave the Diver, Dredge, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and Viewfinder to win in the Debut Game category. Dave the Diver, a pixel-art style game about catching fish and serving sushi, did win in the Game Design category, however.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two acclaimed games from last year that were in the running for several year-end game of the year honours during the awards season, won for Technical Achievement and Performer in a Leading Role (for Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales), respectively. In addition to the win for Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo bagged two more awards on the night in the Family and Multiplayer categories, both for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Here's the full list of winners from the 20th BAFTA Games Awards:

Animation

WINNER - Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Artistic Achievement

WINNER – Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Diablo IV Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Final Fantasy XVI Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Audio Achievement

WINNER – Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Best Game

WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

British Game

WINNER – Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Cassette Beasts Development Team - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury

Dead Island 2 Development Team - Dambuster Studios/PLAION

Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney

Football Manager 2024 Development Team - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

Debut Game

WINNER – Venba Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Development Team - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games

Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Evolving Game

WINNER – Cyberpunk 2077 Development Team - CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt Red

Final Fantasy XIV Online Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

Fortnite Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games

Forza Horizon 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Genshin Impact Development Team – HoYoverse/HoYoverse

No Man's Sky Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

Family

WINNER – Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Game Beyond Entertainment

WINNER – Tchia Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive

Chants Of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment

Goodbye Volcano High Development Team – KOOP

Terra Nil Development Team - Free Lives/Devolver Digital

Thirsty Suitors Development Team - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive

Venba Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

Game Design

WINNER – Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Multiplayer

WINNER – Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Diablo IV Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Forza Motorsport Development Team - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Party Animals Development Team - Recreate Games/Source Technology

Music

WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Assassin's Creed Mirage Development Team – Ubisoft/Ubisoft

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Narrative

WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

Final Fantasy XVI Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

New Intellectual Property

WINNER – Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

Chants of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment

Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket

Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

Jusant Development Team - Don't Nod/Don't Nod

Performer in a Leading Role

WINNER – Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role

WINNER – Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

Technical Achievement

WINNER – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

Final Fantasy XVI Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

Horizon Call of the Mountain Development Team - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Starfield Development Team - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

EE Player's Choice

WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt Red

Fortnite Epic Games/Epic Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Lethal Company Zeekerss/Zeekerss

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

