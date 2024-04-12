Baldur's Gate 3 continues to collect year-end honours as the expansive RPG from Larian Studios took home the top award at the 20th BAFTA Games Awards held in London late Thursday. The Dungeons & Dragons-style RPG was crowned as the Best Game, in addition to winning in four other categories on the night. Acclaimed survival-horror sequel Alan Wake 2, Nintendo platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder and British indie Viewfinder won two BAFTAs each, while Cyberpunk 2077 continued its redemption story with a win in the Evolving Game category.
The prestigious British Academy Game Awards announced its winners in a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday night. In addition to the Best Game award, Baldur's Gate 3 won in the categories of Music, Narrative, and Performer in a Supporting Role for Andrew Wincott, who plays Raphael in the game. The Larian RPG also emerged on top in the EE Players' Choice Award, voted by gamers.
Tango Gameworks' vibrant rhythm-based action title Hi-Fi Rush won in the Animation category, while Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 took home two awards in the Artistic and Audio Achievement categories. In one of the toughest categories on the night, Venba, the narrative-based cooking title, beat off strong competition from acclaimed games like Cucoon, Dave the Diver, Dredge, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and Viewfinder to win in the Debut Game category. Dave the Diver, a pixel-art style game about catching fish and serving sushi, did win in the Game Design category, however.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two acclaimed games from last year that were in the running for several year-end game of the year honours during the awards season, won for Technical Achievement and Performer in a Leading Role (for Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales), respectively. In addition to the win for Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo bagged two more awards on the night in the Family and Multiplayer categories, both for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Here's the full list of winners from the 20th BAFTA Games Awards:
Animation
WINNER - Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Artistic Achievement
WINNER – Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
Diablo IV Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVI Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
Audio Achievement
WINNER – Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Development Team - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Best Game
WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
British Game
WINNER – Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Cassette Beasts Development Team - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury
Dead Island 2 Development Team - Dambuster Studios/PLAION
Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney
Football Manager 2024 Development Team - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
Debut Game
WINNER – Venba Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Development Team - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games
Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Evolving Game
WINNER – Cyberpunk 2077 Development Team - CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt Red
Final Fantasy XIV Online Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
Fortnite Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games
Forza Horizon 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Genshin Impact Development Team – HoYoverse/HoYoverse
No Man's Sky Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
Family
WINNER – Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
Disney Illusion Island Development Team - Dlala Studios/Disney
Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
Hogwarts Legacy Development Team - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
Game Beyond Entertainment
WINNER – Tchia Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive
Chants Of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
Goodbye Volcano High Development Team – KOOP
Terra Nil Development Team - Free Lives/Devolver Digital
Thirsty Suitors Development Team - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive
Venba Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
Game Design
WINNER – Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
Cocoon Development Team - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Multiplayer
WINNER – Super Mario Bros. Wonder Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Development Team - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
Diablo IV Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
Forza Motorsport Development Team - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios
Party Animals Development Team - Recreate Games/Source Technology
Music
WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Assassin's Creed Mirage Development Team – Ubisoft/Ubisoft
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Narrative
WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
Final Fantasy XVI Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
New Intellectual Property
WINNER – Viewfinder Development Team - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
Chants of Sennaar Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
Dave the Diver Development Team – Mintrocket/Mintrocket
Dredge Development Team - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
Hi-Fi Rush Development Team - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
Jusant Development Team - Don't Nod/Don't Nod
Performer in a Leading Role
WINNER – Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
WINNER – Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
Technical Achievement
WINNER – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Alan Wake 2 Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
Final Fantasy XVI Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
Horizon Call of the Mountain Development Team - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Starfield Development Team - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
EE Player's Choice
WINNER – Baldur's Gate 3 Development Team - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt Red
Fortnite Epic Games/Epic Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Lethal Company Zeekerss/Zeekerss
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
