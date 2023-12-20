Wolverine PS5 gameplay footage and internal data of countless Insomniac Games employees have leaked online. The ransomware group Rhysida has followed through on its threat to release 1.67TB of confidential data, after publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) refused to meet their demands of paying 50BTC or $2 million within a week. The group also claims to have leaked 98 percent of the data, while the remaining two percent was sold to undisclosed sellers — it's unclear what those files contain. Videos have begun circulating online, featuring raw gameplay accompanied by animated storyboards, concept art, locations, the general plot, and a targeted release window of 2026.

In addition to gameplay, the leak seemingly contains a bootable build of Wolverine, featuring the main menu and chapter selects titled ‘Vertical Slice,' which I'm assuming is for presenting to investors and publishers. Cast details are also now available, detailing Spartacus star Liam McIntyre as Logan/ The Wolverine, acclaimed voice actor Troy Baker as Mister Sinister, and Debra Wilson as Callisto — the last of them also stars in WB Games' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as Amanda Waller, whose plot details were also leaked earlier this week. Without going into detail, the in-game presentation is a departure from Insomniac's Spider-Man games, with a tight over-the-shoulder camera that's reminiscent of the God of War reboot. As previously reported, it's set on the island of Madripoor and offers brutal combat bolstered by Logan's adamantium claws, which can also be used to parry incoming attacks.

“Yes, we knew who we were attacking. We knew that developers making games like this would be an easy target,” a Rhysida spokesperson told CyberDaily, adding that the group was able to break into the domain administrator ‘within 20-25 minutes'. The files also contain emails among staff members and presentations listing upcoming unannounced games from Insomniac, which indicates an entire lineup of Marvel games that may or may not interconnect with each other. As it happens, Wolverine is the first of a planned trilogy of X-Men games, with the second and third entries planned for 2029 and 2033, respectively. There are a couple of new IPs in the works, alongside a new Spider-Man title, which we all saw coming, given how the ending was set up in the newly launched Spider-Man 2.

Last week, Insomniac Games delayed its Spider-Man 2 New Game+ update to early 2024, promising that the release will bring a host of new features to the mix, including mission replays, the ability to change the time of day in-game, and more. However, the leak revealed further free DLCs, promising new missions with villains like the Beetle and Carnage, and some crossover with Sony Pictures to include some Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse NPCs, villains, and the low-framerate comic-booky visual filter. Since the leak, developers have come together online to show support for Insomniac Games and denounce the hackers who were responsible for it. Even Rockstar Games fell victim to such an attack in 2022, which leaked in-development GTA VI footage, compromising the effort put into the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out only on the PS5. There is no official release window yet for the upcoming Wolverine game.

