Reference to ‘Clementine’ and ‘Kiyomi’ codenames allegedly appeared on the first beta of Android 14 QPR3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 February 2024 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Tablet runs on Google's in-house octa-core Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Tablet was launched last year
  • Pixel Tablet sports an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Pixel Tablet had codenames "Tangor" and "Tangorpro"
Google Pixel Tablet with Tensor G2 chip and multi-purpose magnetic charging speaker dock was launched in May last year during the company's I/O event. Now, the Pixel Tablet 2 is said to be in the works as a potential successor to the Pixel Tablet. The latest Android beta release allegedly includes two new codenames, hinting at the development of a next-generation Pixel Tablet.

References to the Pixel Tablet 2 in the first beta of Android 14 QPR3 for Pixel phones were spotted by 9to5Google. As per the report, the code includes two new entries — “Clementine” and “Kiyomi". These codenames, that have never been seen before in the beta, reportedly indicate that Google is preparing the Pixel Tablet 2.

To recall, the first Pixel Tablet had codenames "Tangor" and "Tangorpro". Tangor is a hybrid fruit that combines a sweet orange with another citrus fruit. Clementine and the Kiyomi, the codenames found in the latest QPR beta release, are examples of Tangors. The Clementine is a common example of a tangor, while a Kiyomi is a tangor hybrid that originated in Japan. These clues allegedly indicate that work is still underway on Pixel Tablet 2.

Similarly, there were reportedly two codenames for the Pixel Tablet's bundled charging dock — "Korlan" and "Yuzu." Google released only one dock. The second dock that was intended to offer only the charging function was never released. Google has codenamed its tablets based on fruit themes.

Google has not revealed any details about the development of a Pixel Tablet 2. So, all these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The price of Pixel Tablet starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900). It features a 10.95-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) screen. It is compatible with a USI 2.0 touch pen. The Android tablet runs on Google's in-house octa-core Tensor G2 SoC and a Titan M2 security chip. It packs 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The Pixel Tablet sports an 8-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. It has quad speakers and offers Google Assistant support. It comes with a magnetic dock with Pogo pin connector support. The tablet is backed by a 27Wh battery,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel Tablet 2, Google Pixel Tablet, Google, Pixel Tablet 2, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Tablet Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
