Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to Early 2024 With Promise of More Features

The update will also let you replay missions, change the time of day, and tweak the colours of symbiote tendrils.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 16:54 IST
Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to Early 2024 With Promise of More Features

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Venom is the primary antagonist in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released October 20 worldwide
  • New Game+ will let you replay the campaign in an overpowered state
  • Insomniac Games hack included sensitive employee details
Spider-Man 2's big post-launch update has been delayed to early 2024. In a tweet, developer Insomniac Games confirmed that the team needed more time to ensure a high-quality product, but will include a range of additional features. Originally, the patch was supposed to only include a New Game+ mode, allowing players to dive back into the game's story in an overpowered state, carrying over all unlocked abilities and gear upgrades. But having collected feedback from players, a mission replay option will be added so that you can relive some of the most cinematic boss fights in gaming this year — alongside side missions to hunt down achievements.

“We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more,” the tweet reads. “We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards.” Players will soon be able to change the time of day in the city to best suit their web-swinging experience and even swap the colours on their tendrils when using the symbiote powers, which are black by default. When using other costumes, however, the symbiote Peter Parker's webbing retains the colour white, rather than matching the theme of the suit he's wearing, so the update should allow players to mix and match it as they like. Insomniac Games has got a lot more planned in the upcoming update, details of which will be shared in time.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

Earlier this week, the studio fell victim to a cybersecurity attack — hacked by a ransomware group that is looking to auction the ‘exclusive' data at a starting bid of $2 million or 50 bitcoin. Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) confirmed the original report, adding that the situation is being investigated and that no other divisions have been affected by the security breach. Rhysida is the hacking group claiming credit for the attack and as proof, published a bunch of Insomniac staff emails, some official documents of the employees, and what appears to be screenshots of the upcoming Wolverine game. A seven-day deadline has been self-imposed by the group, with the implication that the data will be released into the wild if they don't receive an undisclosed payment on time. Video game companies are more frequently being targeted by such attacks, with the most notorious one being the Rockstar Games leak from last year, causing over 90 in-development GTA VI clips to leak online.

Both of Insomniac's Marvel-centric games, Spider-Man and Wolverine, are set within the same universe — Earth-1048 — so there's always a possibility of a cameo appearance from either lead character. Currently, there is no release window for the Wolverine game and the ending of Spider-Man 2 was clearly pointing towards a follow-up — whether that turns out to be a sequel or an expansion remains to be seen. Spider-Man 2 was also nominated in seven categories at The Game Awards 2023, including Game of the Year, but didn't win a single trophy.

Spider-Man 2 is out now, only on the PS5.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
