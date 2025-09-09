Technology News
MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game

The last two titles in the Wolfenstein series, spinoff title Wolfenstein: Youngblood and VR title Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, released in 2019.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 September 2025 13:08 IST
MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game

Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus released in 2017

Highlights
  • MachineGames said it had planned Wolfenstein as a trilogy
  • The studio has made two mainline Wolfenstein games
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's story DLC released last week
MachineGames released the first story expansion for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle last week, but the studio still has eyes on the Wolfenstein series. In a recent interview, the developer said it wasn't yet done with the story of Wolfenstein protagonist William “BJ” Blazkowicz and would like to return to the series for another entry. The two last Wolfenstein games, the spinoff title Wolfenstein: Youngblood and VR title Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, were released in 2019.

Wolfenstein Planned as a Trilogy

In a new NoClip documentary about the making of MachineGames' Wolfenstein series, which began in 2014, studio head Jerk Gustafsson said that they had always seen BJ's story as a trilogy and hoped to return to it for a third mainline game.

“So that journey for BJ, even during those first weeks at id, when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for, at least, that character: what would happen in the second one, what would happen in the third one,” Gustafsson said while talking about the future of the franchise.

“I think that's important to say, because⁠ — at least, I hope ⁠— that we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell,” he added.

MachineGames has made two mainline Wolfenstein games — 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. A prequel, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, was released in 2015. There has been no new entry in the series since 2019's Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

Since then, the studio has gone on to develop Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was released on PC and Xbox Series S/X last year. The action-adventure title, which tells an original Indy story that draws from the film series, launched on the PS5 in April this year and is slated to come out on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

MachineGames also released The Order of the Giants, the first story DLC for Indiana Jones, on September 4. The expansion dives deeper into the Nephilim Order, the tribe of giants introduced in the main game's story. The DLC is set during the events of the main game and introduces new locations, puzzles, new enemies, and more.

Further reading: Wolfenstein, MachineGames, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, The Order of the Giants, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam

MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
