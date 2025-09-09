MachineGames released the first story expansion for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle last week, but the studio still has eyes on the Wolfenstein series. In a recent interview, the developer said it wasn't yet done with the story of Wolfenstein protagonist William “BJ” Blazkowicz and would like to return to the series for another entry. The two last Wolfenstein games, the spinoff title Wolfenstein: Youngblood and VR title Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, were released in 2019.

Wolfenstein Planned as a Trilogy

In a new NoClip documentary about the making of MachineGames' Wolfenstein series, which began in 2014, studio head Jerk Gustafsson said that they had always seen BJ's story as a trilogy and hoped to return to it for a third mainline game.

“So that journey for BJ, even during those first weeks at id, when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for, at least, that character: what would happen in the second one, what would happen in the third one,” Gustafsson said while talking about the future of the franchise.

“I think that's important to say, because⁠ — at least, I hope ⁠— that we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell,” he added.

MachineGames has made two mainline Wolfenstein games — 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. A prequel, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, was released in 2015. There has been no new entry in the series since 2019's Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

Since then, the studio has gone on to develop Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was released on PC and Xbox Series S/X last year. The action-adventure title, which tells an original Indy story that draws from the film series, launched on the PS5 in April this year and is slated to come out on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

MachineGames also released The Order of the Giants, the first story DLC for Indiana Jones, on September 4. The expansion dives deeper into the Nephilim Order, the tribe of giants introduced in the main game's story. The DLC is set during the events of the main game and introduces new locations, puzzles, new enemies, and more.