Signify has launched new EcoLink water heaters and WinterComfort oil-filled radiator (OFR) room heaters in India. Signify's EcoLink water series spans storage and instant models with different capacities. Select models in the range offer smart controls through the WiZ app and hands-free control through voice assistants. The WinterComfort OFR range offers multiple heating settings.

Signify EcoLink Water Heaters, WinterComfort OFR Room Heaters Price in India, Availability

The EcoLink instant water heaters have a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999, while the EcoLink storage water heater range starts at Rs. 13,999. The WinterComfort OFR room heaters start at Rs. 16,999.

The new products will go on sale through Signify's direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, Amazon India website, Philips Smart Light Hubs and authorised retail stores.

Signify EcoLink Water Heaters Features

The newly launched Signify EcoLink water heater lineup includes storage and instant models in multiple capacities and designs. The ThermoQuad Smart series is available in 15-litre and 25-litre variants. The ThermoQuad range features square-shaped storage water heaters in 10-litre, 15-litre and 25-litre capacities. The ThermoVault series has vertical cylinder-style storage water heaters in 10-litre, 15-litre and 25-litre options. The ThermoGo lineup includes 1-litre, 3-litre and 5-litre models.

The ThermoQuad Smart models support the WiZ app. The smart models are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri Shortcuts. The storage water heater range carries a 5-star energy efficiency rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). They use GlassVault tank technology to offer protection against corrosion.

It includes a DuraCore heating element for hard water resistance and a DeatLock insulation system to minimise heat loss. The water heaters also feature Triple Safe protection, automatic thermal cut-off, pressure release and safeguards against overheating and dry heating. The storage models offer 2kW heating power and support water pressure of up to 8 bar. They have a temperature display and touch-based controls.

Signify EcoLink WinterComfort OFR Room Heaters Features

The EcoLink WinterComfort OFR lineup includes digital and analogue oil-filled radiator room heaters. The digital model features 11 Z-shaped fins, a digital temperature control panel and an RF Point Anywhere Remote. The analogue variants are launched in 11-fin and 13-fin configurations. They also feature a hybrid fin design, an adjustable thermostat, 360-degree wheels for movement and a built-in cord winder.

EcoLink WinterComfort OFR Room Heater

Photo Credit: Amazon

The WinterComfort OFR room heaters offer three heating modes called Eco, Cosy, and Boost, and they offer heating outputs of 1,000W, 1,500W and 2,500W, respectively. They incorporate Super Turbo PTC technology. The analogue models offer up to 400W of additional heating, taking their combined maximum output to 2,900W. The digital variant offers up to 2,700W.