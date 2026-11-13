Amazon on Thursday announced the rollout of its AI-powered shopping assistant in India. The e-commerce giant says its feature, dubbed Alexa for Shopping, brings personalised product recommendations, price tracking, and conversational shopping tools to its app and website. Alexa for Shopping leverages Amazon's product discovery assistant Rufus, along with the personalised context and capabilities of Alexa+. It can help users research products, compare prices and features, find deals, and add frequently purchased items to their shopping baskets using natural language prompts.

Alexa for Shopping in India

In a blog post, Amazon said that Alexa for Shopping has begun rolling out to customers in India through select storefronts on the Amazon Shopping app and website. The company says more than 400 million customers worldwide have used its AI-powered shopping assistance over the past 12 months.

With the AI-powered shopping assistant, users can ask for product recommendations, compare items across categories, research unfamiliar products, and track prices. For example, the company said that someone planning a weekend trip can ask Alexa for Shopping to suggest essential items across categories and add them to their basket, or reorder regular household supplies based on their previous purchases.

The assistant is also claimed to be capable of helping with more specific buying decisions. Customers looking for an air purifier, for example, can ask for guidance on important features and recommendations across different price ranges. It can also compare two wireless earbuds by presenting a summary of their specifications, prices and review highlights.

Amazon says users will have control over how the experience is personalised, including viewing, updating and removing information shared with Alexa for Shopping. They can also set preferences related to family members, pets, interests, and dietary requirements.

When Alexa for Shopping is enabled, users will find AI-generated overviews at the top of search results and product pages. These, as per the company, summarise a category and highlight factors customers may want to consider before buying. The AI assistant can also compare products through side-by-side summaries covering specifications, prices, and review highlights sourced from Amazon's websites and apps, as well as public sources.

Another notable feature is price history tracking. Customers can tap the Price History option on a product page or ask Alexa for Shopping to check how its price has changed over the past 30, 60 or 365 days. It also supports deal alerts and scheduled actions.

Alexa for Shopping is currently available to all Amazon India customers at select storefronts on the Amazon Shopping app and website. To access it on a smartphone, users need to update the Amazon Shopping app and tap the Alexa icon in the bottom navigation bar. On the desktop website, the icon is available at the top of the screen.

The feature is free for customers signed into their Amazon accounts. Users do not need an Amazon Prime subscription or an Echo smart speaker to access it.

The rollout follows Amazon's introduction of Alexa+ in India in September 2026. The upgraded AI assistant was launched with support for Hindi and Hinglish, alongside more conversational interactions and the ability to remember user preferences and context across requests.