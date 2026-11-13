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Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values in India and Adds Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to the List

Apple has also added more Google Pixel, Redmi, Poco, and Xiaomi models to the list of phones that can be traded in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 13:51 IST
Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values in India and Adds Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to the List

iPhone 17 was launched in India in September 2025

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Highlights
  • Apple now allows users to trade in the first Galaxy Z Fold
  • Apple has also changed the trade-in values of iPhone models
  • Apple has kept the trade-in values of iPad and Mac models unchanged
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Apple has updated its online store in India and other global markets to adjust the maximum trade-in values that a user can get for their old iPhone models. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added various new Android handsets to the list of devices that can be traded. The list now includes all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models, except for the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The list also includes old Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, and OnePlus handsets. The company recently adjusted the trade-in values of select Mac and iPad models.

Apple Updates Trade-In Values in India

The online store of Apple India has been updated to reflect the new maximum trade-in value of iPhone models. While buying a new Apple device, customers can trade in their older iPhone 17 for up to Rs. 54,000. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus can be traded in for up to Rs. 33,000. These values reflect the trade-in value of handsets in “Good” condition. Damaged devices could receive a lower trade-in value from the tech giant.

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Apple India's website reflects that the iPhone 17 Pro Max has an estimated trade-in value of up to Rs. 92,000, while the iPhone 17 Pro's trade-in value has been set at up to Rs. 83,500. The storage capacity of the model might also affect the maximum quote a customer can get for their iPhone. The oldest model Apple permits trade-in of is the iPhone 8, and the company will offer up to Rs. 8,000 for the handset.

Apart from this, Apple has added various Samsung foldables to the list of devices eligible for trade-in. Customers can get up to Rs. 63,000 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The list has been updated to include the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, and the first-generation Galaxy Z Fold, with a maximum trade-in value of Rs. 21,000, Rs. 14,000, Rs. 12,500, and Rs. 9,000, respectively. The values of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 remain unchanged. Similarly, the company has not adjusted the trade-in values of Mac and iPad models.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, its report highlights that Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of iPhone models and added multiple Galaxy Z series foldables to the list globally. In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's trade-in value has reportedly been lowered to $855 (roughly Rs. 81,000) from $885 (about Rs. 83,000). Other models have reportedly also witnessed a drop in estimated trade-in values.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Apple Trade-In, Apple, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values in India and Adds Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to the List
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