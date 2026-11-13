Apple has updated its online store in India and other global markets to adjust the maximum trade-in values that a user can get for their old iPhone models. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added various new Android handsets to the list of devices that can be traded. The list now includes all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models, except for the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The list also includes old Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, and OnePlus handsets. The company recently adjusted the trade-in values of select Mac and iPad models.

The online store of Apple India has been updated to reflect the new maximum trade-in value of iPhone models. While buying a new Apple device, customers can trade in their older iPhone 17 for up to Rs. 54,000. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus can be traded in for up to Rs. 33,000. These values reflect the trade-in value of handsets in “Good” condition. Damaged devices could receive a lower trade-in value from the tech giant.

Apple India's website reflects that the iPhone 17 Pro Max has an estimated trade-in value of up to Rs. 92,000, while the iPhone 17 Pro's trade-in value has been set at up to Rs. 83,500. The storage capacity of the model might also affect the maximum quote a customer can get for their iPhone. The oldest model Apple permits trade-in of is the iPhone 8, and the company will offer up to Rs. 8,000 for the handset.

Apart from this, Apple has added various Samsung foldables to the list of devices eligible for trade-in. Customers can get up to Rs. 63,000 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The list has been updated to include the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, and the first-generation Galaxy Z Fold, with a maximum trade-in value of Rs. 21,000, Rs. 14,000, Rs. 12,500, and Rs. 9,000, respectively. The values of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 remain unchanged. Similarly, the company has not adjusted the trade-in values of Mac and iPad models.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, its report highlights that Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of iPhone models and added multiple Galaxy Z series foldables to the list globally. In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's trade-in value has reportedly been lowered to $855 (roughly Rs. 81,000) from $885 (about Rs. 83,000). Other models have reportedly also witnessed a drop in estimated trade-in values.