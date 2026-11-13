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Huawei Mate X8 Series Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: What to Expect

The upcoming Huawei Mate X8 handset is tipped to feature an 8.15-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 13:15 IST
Huawei Mate X8 Series Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: What to Expect

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X8 is expected to succeed the Mate X7 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Mate X8 could feature a Kirin 9050 series chipset
  • The handset could pack a battery exceeding 6,000mAh
  • Huawei may add a Privacy Display feature to the foldable
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Huawei is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable phones, the Mate X8 series, in China later this month. The lineup will succeed the Mate X7 series, which arrived in November last year. Several details about the upcoming phones have surfaced online in recent weeks, hinting at changes to their design, cameras and displays. A new leak has now pointed to a possible launch date, along with a few details about what Huawei may introduce with its next foldable lineup.

Huawei Mate X8 Series Launch, Specifications (Expected)

Weibo user Guo Jing (translated from Chinese) claims that Huawei will unveil the Mate X8 series on November 24, alongside the MateBook Fold S. The upcoming foldables will likely be thinner and lighter than the previous models. Huawei is also expected to retain the waistline-inspired design seen on the Mate X7 series, although a new colour option could be in the works.

The Huawei Mate X8 series could also support Huawei's Ruiying Z10 10x zoom camera module, which attaches to the phone using a dedicated lens mount. The accessory reportedly features a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor with a 1-inch optical format, continuous 10x optical zoom and a variable aperture.

The upcoming Huawei Mate X8 handset is tipped to feature an 8.15-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen, along with a Kirin 9050 series chipset and a battery rated at over 6,000mAh. Its rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture and a periscope telephoto camera. At least one of the displays is also expected to support a Privacy Display feature that limits visibility from side angles.

Huawei launched the Mate X7 in China in November 2025. The foldable features an 8-inch inner display and a 6.49-inch cover screen, and is powered by the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. It also packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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