How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14

Aadhaar card — the 12-digit identification number that is unique to every enrolled resident in India — can be updated online for free for the next three months, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced. The process of updating Aadhaar documents online, which costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents in order to revalidate a user's demographic details, especially if their Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago.

It is worth noting that while the UIDAI says that updating demographic details online will aid in "improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate", the process of updating demographic details is not compulsory.

Updating Aadhaar details online is a straightforward process that can be completed within a few minutes. Users will require scanned copies of original PoI and PoA documents, depending on the demographic information that needs to be updated. While making these changes costs Rs. 50 at physical centres, it can be done at no cost until June 14, according to the UIDAI.

You can follow the guide below to update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14.

How to update Aadhaar demographic details online: Visit the Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website. Log on to the portal by entering your Aadhaar number followed by an OTP. Click on Document Update and check and verify the existing details. Using the drop-down list, select and then upload scanned copies of original documents for verification. Note the service request number, to keep track of the process of updating your details.

