How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14

UIDAI says users should update Aadhaar details and it is claimed to improve service delivery and enhance authentication success rate.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 11:03 IST
How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14

Updating Aadhaar data costs Rs. 50 at all physical centres across the country

  • Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued to enrolled residents
  • Users can update their details via the myAadhaar portal
  • The process is free for three months, according to the UIDAI

Aadhaar card — the 12-digit identification number that is unique to every enrolled resident in India — can be updated online for free for the next three months, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced. The process of updating Aadhaar documents online, which costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents in order to revalidate a user's demographic details, especially if their Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago.

It is worth noting that while the UIDAI says that updating demographic details online will aid in "improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate", the process of updating demographic details is not compulsory.

Updating Aadhaar details online is a straightforward process that can be completed within a few minutes. Users will require scanned copies of original PoI and PoA documents, depending on the demographic information that needs to be updated. While making these changes costs Rs. 50 at physical centres, it can be done at no cost until June 14, according to the UIDAI.

You can follow the guide below to update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14.

How to update Aadhaar demographic details online:

  1. Visit the Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website.
  2. Log on to the portal by entering your Aadhaar number followed by an OTP.
  3. Click on Document Update and check and verify the existing details.
  4. Using the drop-down list, select and then upload scanned copies of original documents for verification.
  5. Note the service request number, to keep track of the process of updating your details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar
How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  1. Here’s When Mobile Internet, SMS Services Will Resume in Punjab
  2. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Suggest Radical Mute Button Redesign: See Here
  3. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  4. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  6. Google Camera 8.8 Update for Pixel 6 Series Rolling Out: Details
  7. Gionee’s New Phone Looks Like iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Had a Baby
  8. Moto G32 With Improved Storage, RAM Launched in India at This Price
  9. Realme C55 Confirmed To Launch in India on This Date: Details
  10. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
