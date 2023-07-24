Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users

Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users

Samsung Wallet users in India can also recharge their FASTag account and book and save train tickets via the app.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2023 21:08 IST
Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung Wallet was launched in June 2022 in seven countries including China and France

Highlights
  • Samsung Wallet users in India can now benefit from digital ID support
  • Users can store documents like Aadhaar, PAN card, and a driver's licence
  • Wallet users will also be able to recharge and manage FASTag funds

Samsung Wallet has been updated with support for several new features in India. Owners of the company's Samsung Galaxy smartphones will now be able to store official documents securely using the Samsung Wallet app. They will also be able to recharge and manage their FASTag funds from within the Wallet app. The update will make it more convenient for Samsung customers in India, where most users with smartphones and Internet connectivity are accustomed to using digital services for day-to-day transactions.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the Samsung Wallet app can now securely store and display digital versions of PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driver's licences, vehicle registration details, as well as Co-WIN vaccination certificates. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the Samsung Wallet app on eligible Galaxy smartphones was able to save and display a vaccination certificate.

The company says that the updated Wallet app for users in India will combine the Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass functions and allow users to store their boarding passes for flights, as well as book and store train tickets. They will also be able to recharge and manage FASTag balance using the app.

None of the documents stored by the user will be collected by Samsung and the data is stored only on the device, the company claims. The app also uses the Samsung Knox platform to secure user data along with support for biometric authentication.

The Samsung Wallet app is available for compatible Galaxy smartphone users as an update to their existing Samsung Pay service. However, not all Samsung phones will offer support for the software. The easiest way to check if your phone supports the app is to searh for Samsung Pay on the Galaxy Store — only eligible phones will be able to download the app.

Samsung Wallet was launched in June last year, in seven countries: China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. it was later expanded to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Wallet, Samsung Pass, Samsung Pay, Aadhaar, Digital ID, Samsung, Galaxy
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details

Related Stories

Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 Tipped to Make its Debut in India Soon: All Details
  2. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  3. Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  4. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
  5. OnePlus Open Could Have the Same Form Factor as This Foldable Oppo Phone
  6. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  8. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  9. ChatGPT’s Awaited App for Android Gets Release Date for Next Week
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users
  2. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature Same Form Factor as Oppo Find N2; Colours Options Surface Online
  3. Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details
  4. Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
  5. Apple Asks Suppliers to Produce 85 Million iPhone 15 Units, Aims to Keep Shipments Steady in 2023
  6. Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted
  7. Threads Could Lure Advertisers From Elon Musk’s Twitter but It’s Early Days, Analysts Say
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Teased by CEO Nipun Marya; to Sport Curved Display, Launch in India Soon
  9. ChatGPT for Android Set to Release Next Week, Pre-Order Option Available on Google Play Store: How to Download
  10. Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.