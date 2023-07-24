Samsung Wallet has been updated with support for several new features in India. Owners of the company's Samsung Galaxy smartphones will now be able to store official documents securely using the Samsung Wallet app. They will also be able to recharge and manage their FASTag funds from within the Wallet app. The update will make it more convenient for Samsung customers in India, where most users with smartphones and Internet connectivity are accustomed to using digital services for day-to-day transactions.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the Samsung Wallet app can now securely store and display digital versions of PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driver's licences, vehicle registration details, as well as Co-WIN vaccination certificates. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the Samsung Wallet app on eligible Galaxy smartphones was able to save and display a vaccination certificate.

The company says that the updated Wallet app for users in India will combine the Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass functions and allow users to store their boarding passes for flights, as well as book and store train tickets. They will also be able to recharge and manage FASTag balance using the app.

None of the documents stored by the user will be collected by Samsung and the data is stored only on the device, the company claims. The app also uses the Samsung Knox platform to secure user data along with support for biometric authentication.

The Samsung Wallet app is available for compatible Galaxy smartphone users as an update to their existing Samsung Pay service. However, not all Samsung phones will offer support for the software. The easiest way to check if your phone supports the app is to searh for Samsung Pay on the Galaxy Store — only eligible phones will be able to download the app.

Samsung Wallet was launched in June last year, in seven countries: China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. it was later expanded to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

