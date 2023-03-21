Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns

TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns

On Friday, six more US senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 March 2023 10:29 IST
TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns

Photo Credit: Reuters

US fears that TikTok could be passing on American users' data to China's government

Highlights
  • TikTok had 100 million monthly active users in US in 2020
  • Platform is currently under US government pressure over data concerns
  • TikTok said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security

TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the US, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020.

The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony set for Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Friday, six more US senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds. Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that its Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a US ban.

The app faces growing pressure in Washington including calls to ban the app by many in Congress who fear its US user data could fall into the hands of China's government. TikTok said in September 2021 that globally it had more than 1 billion monthly users.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner, who is cosponsoring legislation to give the administration more powers to ban TikTok, said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast that he did not think TikTok US data was safe.

"This notional idea that the data can be made safe under (Chinese Communist Party) law, just doesn't, doesn't pass the smell test."

TikTok said it has spent more than $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,400 crore) on rigorous data security efforts, rejects spying allegations, and said "if protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access."

The new figures are a sign of the app's wide popularity especially among younger Americans. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Bloomberg News there could be political ramifications to banning TikTok. "The politician in me thinks you're gonna literally lose every voter under 35, forever," she said.

Some TikTok content creators will come to Washington this week to make the case why the app should not be banned.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, US, China, ByteDance, TikTok Ban
Gionee F3 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design, Secondary Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s When Mobile Internet, SMS Services Will Resume in Punjab
  2. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  3. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Suggest Radical Mute Button Redesign: See Here
  4. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Moto G32 With Improved Storage, RAM Launched in India at This Price
  6. Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Specifications Leaked
  8. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  9. Mobile Internet, SMS Services in Punjab to Remain Suspended Till Tuesday
  10. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. The Last of Us Season 2 Will ‘Probably’ Arrive in Late 2024 or Early 2025, Bella Ramsey Claims
  2. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Gizmore Vogue Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  4. Bitcoin Retains Profits, Several Altcoins Record Dips Amid Crypto Fluctuation
  5. Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition TWS Earbuds Launched With Theme-Based Custom Sound Notifications: Details
  6. Mobile Internet Services to Resume in Punjab, Suspension to Continue in Ferozepur, Parts of Amritsar, Mohali
  7. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Design; Show Unified Volume Button, New Mute Button
  8. Moto G32 With 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Wins Lawsuit Over Galaxy 'S10' Trademark Rights: All Details
  10. TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.