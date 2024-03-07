How to Use Chakshu Portal to Report Fraud Spam Calls, Messages, and More

The Department of Telecommunications has introduced a new facility for the people of India to report suspected fraud communications. The government has introduced a new Chakshu portal under its Sanchar Sathi initiative. The new portal aims to detect and prevent suspected fraud calls and messages.

Union IT and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the new portal offers a “user-friendly platform that will help subscribers to promptly report any suspicious communication, whether be it a call, SMS or a WhatsApp message.” So, suppose you are wondering how to use this portal to safeguard yourself from potential fraudulent activities that happen through calls, messages, and more. In that case, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about how to register your complaint on the Chakshu portal for any fraud calls or messages.

What is the Chakshu Portal?

The Chakshu portal is a new initiative by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb suspected fraud communications, simply put, cyber frauds. The feature is now available on the Sanchar Saathi website. People across the country can now report cyber frauds such as fake customer care helplines, bank accounts, payment wallets, gas connections, impersonation of government officials, etc. With the new Chakshu portal, users can report such cyber frauds through calls, SMS or even WhatsApp.

Moreover, DoT has also introduced a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which allows information sharing with law enforcement agencies, banks, and other financial institutions to combat these kinds of frauds. So, the Chakshu portal and DIP are expected to help detect and prevent cyber fraud nationwide.

How to Report Suspected Fraud Communication Received through Call on Chakshu Portal?

The portal allows users to report suspected cyber fraud through Calls. Here's how you can report it if you receive any fraud calls:

Step 1: Go to sancharsaathi.gov.in website and scroll down to Citizen Centric Services.

Step 2: Select the Chakshu option under this tab and then click continue for reporting.

Step 3: Select the fraud category from the drop-down menu and attach a screenshot of the call.

Step 4: Enter the mobile number from which you got the suspected fraud communication

Step 5: Enter the date and time of the fraud call and provide the detailed complaint.

Step 6: Lastly, enter your personal details, verify it with OTP, and submit the complaint.

How to Report Suspected Fraud Communication Received through SMS on Chakshu Portal?

The portal also allows users to report spam or suspected cyber fraud through messages. Here's how to file a complaint.

Step 1: Visit the sancharsaathi.gov.in website and navigate to the Citizen Centric Services section by scrolling down.

Step 2: Choose the Chakshu option from this tab and proceed by clicking on Continue for reporting.

Step 3: Select Medium as SMS. Now, select the fraud category from the drop-down menu and attach a screenshot of the message you received.

Step 4: Choose the type of suspected SMS, whether received with a shortcode (example AX-BCDEFS) or without a shortcode.

Step 5: Input the mobile number from which you received the suspected fraudulent communication.

Step 6: Specify the date and time of the fraudulent call and provide a detailed complaint.

Step 7: Finally, input your personal information, verify it with OTP, and submit the complaint.

How to Report Suspected Fraud Communication Received through WhatsApp on Chakshu Portal?

The portal also allows you to report any fraudulent messages or calls that you receive on the WhatsApp application. However, it is essential to note that you should also say the same to WhatsApp so that they can take necessary action to detect and prevent such cyber fraud.

Step 1: From the Chakshu menu, select Medium as WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select the fraud category from the drop-down menu and attach a screenshot of the message you received.

Step 3: Choose the type of suspected WhatsApp communication, whether it is a WhatsApp Call or WhatsApp message.

Step 4: Enter the mobile number linked to the suspected fraudulent communication.

Step 5: Indicate the date and time of the fraudulent call and provide a comprehensive complaint.

Step 6: Lastly, input your personal information, authenticate it with an OTP, and proceed to submit the complaint.

Things you can Report on the Chakshu Portal

Here is a list of things you can report on the Chakshu portal:

KYC related to banks, electricity, gas connections, insurance policies etc.

Impersonation as Government official/relative

Fake customer care helpline

People offering suspected online jobs, lottery, gifts, and loan offers

Sextortion

Multiple automated/ robotic communication

Messages containing malicious links/websites

Any other suspected fraud

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can we report cyber crimes or financial fraud on the Chakshu portal?

No, the Chakshu facility does not handle financial fraud or cyber-crime cases. If you have already lost money due to such financial fraud or are a victim of cybercrime, you should report it to cybercrime.

Do we need to provide personal details when filing a complaint on the Chakshu portal?

You must provide your name and mobile number before filing a complaint on the Chkshu portal.

