Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8a Price, Colour, Storage Options Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8a Price, Colour, Storage Options Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8a will reportedly come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2024 12:46 IST
Google Pixel 8a Price, Colour, Storage Options Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7a was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999

Highlights
  • A latest report appears to give us a look at the pricing of Pixel 8a
  • Google's Pixel 8a rumored to have higher price
  • It could come in four shades
Advertisement

Google launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October last year. Now, rumours about the Pixel 8a have been trickling out on the Web pointing to a potential release in May. The handset was previously expected to debut as a mid-range offering, but as per a new report, the Pixel 8a could be more expensive than its predecessor — Pixel 7a, at least in the European Union. It is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It could be offered in four colourways. The Pixel 8a is speculated to be equipped with a Google Tensor G3 SoC.

As per a report by Winfuture.de (German), Pixel 8a will start at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base variant with 128GB storage. The 256GB storage version will reportedly retail for EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000). If this leak turns out to be true, it would mark a significant jump from the Pixel 7a's launch price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

The Pixel 8a will reportedly launch in bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige) colour options. However, all finishes might not be available for both storage variants.

Notably, the Google Pixel 7a was launched in India in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The rumoured price tags could place the Pixel 8a against competitors like the OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone 2, and the Galaxy S23 FE in the market.

Google is believed to announce the Pixel 8a at its I/O event sometime in May. It is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and could run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. The handset may include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. It is said to measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 8a Price, Google Pixel 8a Specifications, Google Pixel 7a, Google, Pixel Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CBDC Not Widely Recognised in Japan Despite Ongoing Trials, R&D Efforts: Details
Apple's iPhone Sales in China Plunge 24 Percent as Huawei's Popularity Surges

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8a Price, Colour, Storage Options Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Review: Something New
  2. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC Goes Official in India
  4. iQoo Z9 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of March 12 Launch
  5. iOS 17.4 Now Available With Third-Party App Stores in the EU, More
  6. These Samsung Galaxy A Series Models May Launch in India on March 11
  7. Google Rolls Out Pixel Feature Drop Alongside March Security Update
  8. Chakshu Portal Launched by the Government to Curb Cyber Fraud
  9. Realme 12 5G Series Roundup: Everything you Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air With M3 SoC Seems to Be 20 Percent More Powerful Compared to M2 MacBook Air, Benchmarks Show
  2. Google Pixel 8a Price, Colour, Storage Options Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a
  3. Apple's iPhone Sales in China Plunge 24 Percent as Huawei's Popularity Surges
  4. CBDC Not Widely Recognised in Japan Despite Ongoing Trials, R&D Efforts: Details
  5. ChatGPT Gets New Accessibility Feature, Can Now Read Its Responses Aloud to Users
  6. Hades Is Coming to Netflix Games on iOS on March 19, Pre-Registrations Open Now
  7. iOS 17.4 Released With New Emoji, Support for Third-Party App Stores in the EU, More
  8. [Update] Instagram Down for Several Users Globally; Facebook Users Also Report Outage
  9. CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme GT Neo 6 Series Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »