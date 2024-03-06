Google launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October last year. Now, rumours about the Pixel 8a have been trickling out on the Web pointing to a potential release in May. The handset was previously expected to debut as a mid-range offering, but as per a new report, the Pixel 8a could be more expensive than its predecessor — Pixel 7a, at least in the European Union. It is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It could be offered in four colourways. The Pixel 8a is speculated to be equipped with a Google Tensor G3 SoC.

As per a report by Winfuture.de (German), Pixel 8a will start at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base variant with 128GB storage. The 256GB storage version will reportedly retail for EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000). If this leak turns out to be true, it would mark a significant jump from the Pixel 7a's launch price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

The Pixel 8a will reportedly launch in bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige) colour options. However, all finishes might not be available for both storage variants.

Notably, the Google Pixel 7a was launched in India in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The rumoured price tags could place the Pixel 8a against competitors like the OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone 2, and the Galaxy S23 FE in the market.

Google is believed to announce the Pixel 8a at its I/O event sometime in May. It is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and could run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. The handset may include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. It is said to measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

