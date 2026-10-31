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How to Check CIBIL Score for Free Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

TransUnion CIBIL provides one free CIBIL Score and credit report per calendar year.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 31 October 2026 13:00 IST
How to Check CIBIL Score for Free Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

CIBIL Score is a numerical summary of your credit history

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Highlights
  • A CIBIL Score is a numerical summary of your credit history
  • Lenders may consider your score when assessing your eligibility
  • CIBIL offers one free Score and Report per calendar year
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We are all familiar with the term CIBIL Score. It is a three-digit number that represents an individual's creditworthiness, and it reflects their credit history and repayment behaviour. The CIBIL Score ranges from 300 to 900. A score closer to 900 shows high creditworthiness and a decent and responsible history of managing credit and repayments. Similarly, a low CIBIL score makes loan approval harder for you. So, knowing your CIBIL score is crucial when you are considering applying for a loan. This score helps banks and other financial institutions to assess an applicant's financial status and credit management pattern. 

Knowing your CIBIL score will help you manage your credit health and identify errors in your credit report at regular intervals. It reflects past borrowing and repayment patterns of a user. Lenders assess this score to know the risk associated with offering credit to this user.

Here's how to check your CIBIL Score for free online.

How to Check CIBIL Score for Free Online

The official CIBIL website, Transunioncibil.com, lets users check their CIBIL Score and credit report online for free once every calendar year. You can follow these steps to get started.

  • Head to the official TransUnion CIBIL website
  • Select the option to get your free CIBIL Score and report
  • Enter the personal details, including name, email address, and mobile number
  • Provide the identification details requested in the application
  • Enter PAN nuMber and date of birth
  • Complete the identity verification process as instructed
  • After verifying details, log in to your CIBIL account.
  • You can see your CIBIL Score and credit report 

Additionally, users can check their CIBIL score through the BHIM app by entering their mobile number and MPIN. Third-party apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and Amazon Pay also let users check the score. Banking apps like SBI Yono also allow you to track your CIBIL score.

As mentioned, CIBIL allow you to check the free CIBIL Score per calendar year. If you have already accessed your free report for the current year, you may need to wait until the next calendar year to claim the next free annual report. A paid subscription is required to check the score again.

Your CIBIL Score can be important when applying for Personal loans, home loans and vehicle loans. A few lenders also consider your score when assessing your eligibility before approving a new credit card. Checking the CIBIL score will let you identify incorrect account details or unauthorised credit enquiries.

If your CIBIL Score is lower than expected, you can gradually improve it by paying EMIs and credit card bills on time, limiting credit applications, and maintaining a responsible credit history.

FAQs

What is a good CIBIL Score?

Individual lenders have different eligibility criteria. CIBIL Scores range from 300 to 900, so a score above 700 is generally considered good.

Can I check my CIBIL Score for free?

Yes. TransUnion CIBIL provides one free CIBIL Score and credit report per calendar year via its website.

Can I check my CIBIL Score through apps?

Yes, CIBIL Score can be accessed via third-party apps and websites, but their safety may vary.

Comments

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Further reading: CIBIL Score, CIBIL
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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How to Check CIBIL Score for Free Online: A Step-by-Step Guide
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