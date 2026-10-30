Ubisoft has shared major updates on the Assassin's Creed franchise, confirming new content for games and providing development updates for future titles. Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced are both getting a New Game Plus mode.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which launched in 2020, recently surpassed 40 million players. To celebrate, Ubisoft is releasing an update for the game six years after it launched. The update will bring the long-requested New Game Plus mode to the action-adventure title, the company announced in a blog post on its website.

New Game Plus allows players to replay a game with their progression, gear, and abilities carrying over from the previous playthrough. The update will also add new features and content to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, including an optional progression mode; new runes, achievements, a stash system, and new rewards, including a Master Assassin outfit inspired by Naoe's look in Assassin's Creed Shadows; a new resource to upgrade Divine Gear and strengthen runes; and Divine Gear quality for all items in the game.

Ubisoft will share full details of the update in the coming days. The New Game Plus update will be rolled out to Valhalla on November 5.

New Game Plus is also now available in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced as part of the final major content update being rolled out to the game. The final update also adds a Nightmare difficulty mode, new rewards, finishers, trinkets, and additional customization options.

Hello everyone! We wanted to share a few updates on what's happening across the Assassin's Creed universe. ⚔️ AC Valhalla is getting New Game+ 🎥 Progress on our Netflix series 🦅 A few words on the games currently in development And more! Full article: https://t.co/9TBIeSh8Ld — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 29, 2026

Updates on Future Assassin's Creed Titles

As part of Assassin's Creed fall update, Ubisoft also shed more light on the status of future AC projects. The company said it was making “steady progress” on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, but there's more work to be done on the game. Ubisoft promised an update on the game in 2027.

“We know the wait has been long, and we're grateful for your patience and continued enthusiasm for the project,” the company said. Ubisoft also left a cryptic code in its post that could be hiding clues about Assassin's Creed Hexe.

In July this year, a noted industry insider claimed that Assassin's Creed Hexe would not launch until the second half of 2027 at the earliest. Ubisoft has not yet confirmed its plans for the release of the game.

In addition to Hexe, the French video game maker is also working on Codename Invictus, the multiplayer Assassin's Creed project. Ubisoft confirmed that hundreds of players tested an early prototype of the game in a hands-on insider session a few months ago. The development team took feedback from the testers, as well.

Invictus will feature PvP multiplayer, parkour, and map verticality, and will allow users to play as different Assassin's Creed characters that each come with distinct skills and playstyles.

“We're proud of the work so far and very excited for the year ahead. Invictus is still in development, so information you come across online may be incomplete, outdated, or inaccurate. We'll keep testing new iterations and update you as soon as we have more to share,” Ubisoft said.

Finally, Ubisoft also confirmed that there were no other remakes of older Assassin's Creed games in active development, contrary to rumours. The company said its teams were focussed on the next chapter of Assassin's Creed games, including unannounced projects with new settings and stories. However, Ubisoft added that it would continue to explore opportunities to remake older titles. A leak earlier this year had claimed that a remake of the first Assassin's Creed was in the works at the company.

More reveals and announcements are planned for 2027 when the Assassin's Creed franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary.