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  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Black Flag Resynced Get New Game+; Ubisoft Shares Update on Assassin's Creed Hexe

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Black Flag Resynced Get New Game+; Ubisoft Shares Update on Assassin's Creed Hexe

Ubisoft also said it was not working on any new remakes of older Assassin's Creed games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 October 2026 20:13 IST
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Black Flag Resynced Get New Game+; Ubisoft Shares Update on Assassin's Creed Hexe

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla released in 2020

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is getting its final major update
  • Ubisoft said it would share an update on Assassin's Creed Hexe next year
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get a New Game Plus update next month
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Ubisoft has shared major updates on the Assassin's Creed franchise, confirming new content for games and providing development updates for future titles. Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced are both getting a New Game Plus mode.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which launched in 2020, recently surpassed 40 million players. To celebrate, Ubisoft is releasing an update for the game six years after it launched. The update will bring the long-requested New Game Plus mode to the action-adventure title, the company announced in a blog post on its website.

New Game Plus allows players to replay a game with their progression, gear, and abilities carrying over from the previous playthrough. The update will also add new features and content to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, including an optional progression mode; new runes, achievements, a stash system, and new rewards, including a Master Assassin outfit inspired by Naoe's look in Assassin's Creed Shadows; a new resource to upgrade Divine Gear and strengthen runes; and Divine Gear quality for all items in the game.

Ubisoft will share full details of the update in the coming days. The New Game Plus update will be rolled out to Valhalla on November 5.

New Game Plus is also now available in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced as part of the final major content update being rolled out to the game. The final update also adds a Nightmare difficulty mode, new rewards, finishers, trinkets, and additional customization options.

Updates on Future Assassin's Creed Titles

As part of Assassin's Creed fall update, Ubisoft also shed more light on the status of future AC projects. The company said it was making “steady progress” on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, but there's more work to be done on the game. Ubisoft promised an update on the game in 2027.

“We know the wait has been long, and we're grateful for your patience and continued enthusiasm for the project,” the company said. Ubisoft also left a cryptic code in its post that could be hiding clues about Assassin's Creed Hexe.

In July this year, a noted industry insider claimed that Assassin's Creed Hexe would not launch until the second half of 2027 at the earliest. Ubisoft has not yet confirmed its plans for the release of the game.

In addition to Hexe, the French video game maker is also working on Codename Invictus, the multiplayer Assassin's Creed project. Ubisoft confirmed that hundreds of players tested an early prototype of the game in a hands-on insider session a few months ago. The development team took feedback from the testers, as well.

Invictus will feature PvP multiplayer, parkour, and map verticality, and will allow users to play as different Assassin's Creed characters that each come with distinct skills and playstyles.

“We're proud of the work so far and very excited for the year ahead. Invictus is still in development, so information you come across online may be incomplete, outdated, or inaccurate. We'll keep testing new iterations and update you as soon as we have more to share,” Ubisoft said.

Finally, Ubisoft also confirmed that there were no other remakes of older Assassin's Creed games in active development, contrary to rumours. The company said its teams were focussed on the next chapter of Assassin's Creed games, including unannounced projects with new settings and stories. However, Ubisoft added that it would continue to explore opportunities to remake older titles. A leak earlier this year had claimed that a remake of the first Assassin's Creed was in the works at the company.

More reveals and announcements are planned for 2027 when the Assassin's Creed franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Best-in-class visuals
  • Fitting new story missions
  • Improved naval combat
  • Redesigned mission structure
  • Excellent parkour system
  • Bad
  • Unsatisfying sword combat
  • Bugs and glitches
  • Cut story and gameplay content
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Assaults are lively, strategic
  • Mini-games are enjoyable and/or have purpose
  • Added realism in combat
  • Can dual wield weapons
  • Hidden Blade returns
  • Good NPC support in combat
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat
  • Cookie cutter side quests
  • Combat is clunky
  • Stiff character movement
  • Laborious attacks
  • Convoluted, uninteresting story
  • Narrative lacks continuity logic
  • Body language missing in conversations
  • Microtransactions
  • Bugs
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla review
Genre RPG
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Hexe, Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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