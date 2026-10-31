Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 launch seems to be around the corner. While we wait for the official announcement, a teardown of the Galaxy Fit 4 Manager companion app has reportedly revealed key details about the upcoming fitness tracker. The wearable could retain most of the health and fitness tracking capabilities of Galaxy Fit 3, which debuted in 2024. The Galaxy Fit 4 could offer support for up to 12 tiles. It is expected to have a taller display and two notification management options.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Features Tipped

A teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Manager app by Sammyguru suggests that the upcoming fitness tracker could offer features similar to those available on the Galaxy Fit 3. The app reportedly sports a new banner within the software update interface to notify users of available updates. The new wearable could offer a Find My Phone option, letting users ring a connected smartphone directly from the fitness tracker.

The teardown shows that the Galaxy Fit 4 will have Smart device selection and Always show on both. The accompanying app reportedly includes explanatory text and animations to show how notifications will appear on the paired smartphone and fitness tracker.

Galaxy Fit 4 Manager Teardown hints at support for adding up to 12 tiles, which could give quick access to apps and animations. The app reportedly has watch face assets with a resolution of 258 x 428 pixels. This suggests that the upcoming fitness tracker will have a slightly taller display compared to its predecessor. It could come in Black, Silver, and Light Green colours.

The companion app teardown reportedly suggests that the Galaxy Fit 4 will track steps, active time, and calories burned during physical activities. Users may also be able to customise daily activity goals through the Samsung Health app. However, references to GPS are reportedly missing from the application.

The Galaxy Fit 4 could also monitor heart rate and stress, with additional controls available through Samsung Health. It could also offer sleep monitoring, including sleep stage tracking and an overall sleep score. Other features reportedly listed in the app include blood oxygen monitoring and snoring detection. The wearable could offer workout tracking, automatic activity recognition, and multiple workout-related tiles. The app reportedly includes options for synchronising exercise data with Samsung Health. It could offer menstrual cycle tracking, water and food logging, and breathing exercises among others.

Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch of Galaxy Fit 4 or confirm its specifications. The company launched Galaxy Fit 3 in India in February 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 4,999.