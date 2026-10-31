Laptops, most of the newly and recently launched models in India and other global markets, ship with the latest Windows 11 version. Other models have been upgraded to the latest OS from Microsoft. However, it can often become confusing when you want to capture what is exactly on your screen. The most convenient way is to take a screenshot of your screen and send it across. Microsoft also allows Windows 11 users to add annotations and text to their screenshot to elaborate and point to an area to bring special focus to it. There are multiple ways you can use the built-in Snipping Tool to take a screenshot or capture one directly with a keyboard shortcut.

If you are wondering how you can take a screenshot on your laptop running the latest Windows 11 version, we have prepared a guide to help you with it, involving seven different methods.

How to Take a Screenshot on a Laptop Running Windows 11

There are seven different ways you can capture a screenshot on your Windows 11 laptop.

Snipping Tool

One of the most useful tools for taking screenshots is the built-in Snipping Tool in Windows 11. You can use the Snipping Tool by searching for the app in the Start menu. It lets users take screenshots, record the screen, and screenshot specific parts of the screen. You can even use the app for quick markup to annotate or add text by using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + E.

Snipping Tool Keyboard Shortcut

An even faster method to get to the Snipping Tool app is by using the keyboard shortcut. You can press the Windows Key + Shift + S to directly open the Snipping Tool on your Windows 11 laptop. All the functionalities remain the same as mentioned above. The screenshots are saved in the “Screenshots” folder in the “Pictures” folder on your device.

Print Screen Keyboard Shortcut

Most laptops running Windows 11 now feature a dedicated Print Screen button, marked as “Prt Sc” with a frame logo. The button eliminates the need for users to search for the built-in Snipping Tool or use the keyboard shortcut to open the tool. It takes you directly to the Snipping Tool window, allowing you to use the functionalities.

Keyboard Shortcuts for Adding Screenshots to Clipboard

There are two more ways in which you can screenshot your entire screen. First, you can hold down the Windows + Prt Sc keys to take a screenshot, which will be saved directly to the Screenshots folder. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Alt + Prt Sc to screenshot the current live window, which will be saved to the clipboard.

Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcut

However, if you do not have a dedicated Print Screen button on your keyboard, Microsoft still has you covered with another key combination. Simultaneously, you must hold down the Function key, the Windows key, and the Space Bar, or Fn + Windows Logo + Space Bar, to take a screenshot of the entire screen. These screenshots are saved in the same folder as the other screenshots.

Game Bar

Apart from the Snipping Tool, Windows 11 users can also use the Game Bar functionality to take a screenshot or record a video of their screen. You can also use Game Bar to broadcast your screen online. After enabling Game Bar on your laptop, press the Windows key + G to open it. Now, tap on the built-in screenshot button in Game Bar to take a screenshot.

Keyboard Shortcut for Microsoft Surface Devices

If you own a Microsoft Surface laptop, the tech giant offers one more way for you to take a screenshot. First, press the Windows logo touch button on your screen, then hold down the physical volume down button to screenshot the entire screen. During the process, your laptop screen will dim briefly to indicate that the screenshot has been taken.

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