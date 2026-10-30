Samsung showcased its Galaxy Glasses, apparently to be called Intelligent Eyewear, in July this year at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date, but a new report tells us when we should expect them to finally launch. Samsung's first-ever AI smart glasses are said to have limited initial availability. The wearable will run on Google's Android XR platform and Gemini AI. It will offer FEATURES like real-time translation, voice-assisted navigation, and smart note-taking.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear AI Glasses Launch Timeline Tipped

BigGo Finance, citing industry sources, reports that Samsung will launch its Intelligent Eyewear in mid-December. The AI smart glasses are initially said to launch in South Korea and the US.

Samsung could adopt a phased launch strategy for the smart glasses, with markets such as Europe and China excluded from the initial launch. The company is expected to assess customer feedback and demand in South Korea and the US before expanding to other global markets. It followed a similar approach for the Galaxy XR headset. It was initially available in South Korea and the US in October last year before launching it in the UK in July this year.

Samsung introduced its intelligent eyewear at Galaxy Unpacked in London in July this year. It runs on Google's Android XR platform and Gemini AI. The smart glasses have built-in cameras. It is confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset. The wearable will enable real-time language translation and support navigation via voice commands.

The company claimed that the smart glasses will provide up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. However, the charging case will offer up to seven additional full charges. Samsung has collaborated with brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to develop the design of its upcoming AI glasses. With the Intelligent Eyewear, Samsung is expected to compete directly with Meta in the growing smart glasses market.