Nothing Phone (4a) series was launched in India earlier this year, comprising the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. Ahead of the unveiling of the handsets, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced that it will not launch a flagship smartphone in 2026, due to the rising prices of components, including RAM and storage chips. Later, the company launched the Nothing Phone (4b) as its most affordable offering. Now, the company has revealed its product roadmap for 2027. A company executive has announced that the tech firm will launch twice the number of handsets next year compared to 2026. Moreover, the company will soon host the Nothing Co-Creation Program in Delhi to offer a sneak peek of the upcoming devices.

Nothing Co-Creation Program to Offer a Look at Firm's Upcoming Devices

On Friday, in a post on X, Nothing India Co-Founder and President, Akis Evangelidis, announced that the tech firm plans to launch more than twice the number of smartphones in 2027 as it did in the current calendar year. For reference, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker launched three phones this year, namely Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4b). Hence, the company can be expected to unveil over six handsets next year. However, the exact names of the devices and launch timeline remain under wraps.

Excited for next year - we will double down with more than twice the number of smartphone launches. And even more excited to give our community members a sneak peek and get their thoughts and feedback early on. It's great that we have started this new Co-creation Program. Which city next? — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) October 30, 2026

The company executive revealed the plans as part of the Nothing Co-Creation Program announcement, which will take place soon at the Nothing India headquarters in Delhi. During the event, the tech firm will offer an exclusive preview of the devices that Nothing plans to launch in 2027. Moreover, Nothing community members will be able to provide feedback on the soon-to-be-launched devices, the company said. Nothing said that there are limited spots available and members apply to join the event via the Nothing Community website.

Interestingly, this comes months after Nothing Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Carl Pei, announced that the UK-based company will not launch a flagship phone this year. Further, Nothing's India-headquartered sub-brand, CMF, also did not launch a single smartphone in 2026. Both brands skipped the launches due to the ongoing RAM crisis, which has pushed up the manufacturing costs of handsets globally.

The company also introduced a new affordable series in India this year with the launch of the Nothing Phone (4b). The handset was unveiled in the country on July 7. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Both Nothing and CMF also launched new audio devices in the country in 2026.

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