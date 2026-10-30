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Nothing Announces 2027 Product Roadmap, Plans to Launch Over Twice as Many Smartphones Next Year

Nothing launched three smartphones in India in 2026, including the Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4b).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 17:12 IST
Nothing Announces 2027 Product Roadmap, Plans to Launch Over Twice as Many Smartphones Next Year

Nothing Phone (4a) features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • CMF did not launch any smartphones in 2026
  • Nothing revealed that it will not launch a flagship phone in 2026
  • Nothing Phone (3) remains the company’s flagship handset
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Nothing Phone (4a) series was launched in India earlier this year, comprising the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. Ahead of the unveiling of the handsets, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced that it will not launch a flagship smartphone in 2026, due to the rising prices of components, including RAM and storage chips. Later, the company launched the Nothing Phone (4b) as its most affordable offering. Now, the company has revealed its product roadmap for 2027. A company executive has announced that the tech firm will launch twice the number of handsets next year compared to 2026. Moreover, the company will soon host the Nothing Co-Creation Program in Delhi to offer a sneak peek of the upcoming devices.

Nothing Co-Creation Program to Offer a Look at Firm's Upcoming Devices

On Friday, in a post on X, Nothing India Co-Founder and President, Akis Evangelidis, announced that the tech firm plans to launch more than twice the number of smartphones in 2027 as it did in the current calendar year. For reference, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker launched three phones this year, namely Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4b). Hence, the company can be expected to unveil over six handsets next year. However, the exact names of the devices and launch timeline remain under wraps.

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The company executive revealed the plans as part of the Nothing Co-Creation Program announcement, which will take place soon at the Nothing India headquarters in Delhi. During the event, the tech firm will offer an exclusive preview of the devices that Nothing plans to launch in 2027. Moreover, Nothing community members will be able to provide feedback on the soon-to-be-launched devices, the company said. Nothing said that there are limited spots available and members apply to join the event via the Nothing Community website.

Interestingly, this comes months after Nothing Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Carl Pei, announced that the UK-based company will not launch a flagship phone this year. Further, Nothing's India-headquartered sub-brand, CMF, also did not launch a single smartphone in 2026. Both brands skipped the launches due to the ongoing RAM crisis, which has pushed up the manufacturing costs of handsets globally.

The company also introduced a new affordable series in India this year with the launch of the Nothing Phone (4b). The handset was unveiled in the country on July 7. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Both Nothing and CMF also launched new audio devices in the country in 2026.

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Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing, CMF
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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