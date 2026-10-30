Android 16 is now the most widely used version of Google's mobile operating system, reflecting its growing adoption over the past year. However, the latest distribution figures show that many Android users are still running older software, even as newer versions become available. Android 17, which arrived in June 2026, has yet to gain much ground. The figures offer a snapshot of how Android versions are spread across active devices and highlight the gap between the release of new software and its adoption.

Android Version Distribution in October 2026

According to Android Authority, citing figures shared by heise.de from Android Studio, Android 16 accounted for 25.4 percent of active Android devices in October 2026. Its share has reportedly grown considerably from 7.5 percent in December 2025, making it the most widely used version of the operating system.

Android 14 and Android 15 follow, accounting for 15.3 percent and 14.7 percent of active devices, respectively, the report added. The report further claimed that Android 13 has an 11.8 percent share, while Android 12 and Android 11 account for 9.6 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. These figures show that older versions remain common, despite the availability of newer releases.

Together, Android 14 and later versions reportedly account for 56.4 percent of active devices. The remaining 43.6 percent run Android 13 or an earlier version. In other words, more than four in every 10 devices accessing Google Play are still using software released before Android 14.

Android 17, which became available in June 2026, accounts for just 1 percent of devices, according to the report. Even Android 8.1 Oreo, released years earlier, reportedly has a higher share of 1.5 percent. Readers should keep in mind that Android 17 has only been available since June, so it is still early to compare its adoption with that of older versions.

Notably, new Android versions can take a while to reach users, as each manufacturer has its own update schedule. The report adds that Google no longer regularly publishes Android version distribution figures. The latest data, available through Android Studio, reflects devices that accessed Google Play over a seven-day period.