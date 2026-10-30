Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 Leads With 25.4 Percent Share as Android 17 Adoption Remains at 1 Percent: Report

Android 16 Leads With 25.4 Percent Share as Android 17 Adoption Remains at 1 Percent: Report

More than four in 10 devices still run Android 13 or older software.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 17:12 IST
Android 16 Leads With 25.4 Percent Share as Android 17 Adoption Remains at 1 Percent: Report

Android 17 has reached just 1 percent of active devices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android 14 holds a 15.3 percent share of active devices
  • Android 15 accounts for 14.7 percent of active Android devices
  • Android 14 and newer versions account for 56.4 percent of devices
Advertisement

Android 16 is now the most widely used version of Google's mobile operating system, reflecting its growing adoption over the past year. However, the latest distribution figures show that many Android users are still running older software, even as newer versions become available. Android 17, which arrived in June 2026, has yet to gain much ground. The figures offer a snapshot of how Android versions are spread across active devices and highlight the gap between the release of new software and its adoption.

Android Version Distribution in October 2026

According to Android Authority, citing figures shared by heise.de from Android Studio, Android 16 accounted for 25.4 percent of active Android devices in October 2026. Its share has reportedly grown considerably from 7.5 percent in December 2025, making it the most widely used version of the operating system.

VoltAndroid 16 Discussion
Explore More...

Android 14 and Android 15 follow, accounting for 15.3 percent and 14.7 percent of active devices, respectively, the report added. The report further claimed that Android 13 has an 11.8 percent share, while Android 12 and Android 11 account for 9.6 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. These figures show that older versions remain common, despite the availability of newer releases.

Together, Android 14 and later versions reportedly account for 56.4 percent of active devices. The remaining 43.6 percent run Android 13 or an earlier version. In other words, more than four in every 10 devices accessing Google Play are still using software released before Android 14.

Android 17, which became available in June 2026, accounts for just 1 percent of devices, according to the report. Even Android 8.1 Oreo, released years earlier, reportedly has a higher share of 1.5 percent. Readers should keep in mind that Android 17 has only been available since June, so it is still early to compare its adoption with that of older versions.

Notably, new Android versions can take a while to reach users, as each manufacturer has its own update schedule. The report adds that Google no longer regularly publishes Android version distribution figures. The latest data, available through Android Studio, reflects devices that accessed Google Play over a seven-day period.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 17, Android, Google, Android version, Android Studio, Android 14, Android 15, Android 13, Android 8.1 Oreo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Reportedly Receive BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Android 16 Leads With 25.4 Percent Share as Android 17 Adoption Remains at 1 Percent: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato to Introduce Mehmaan Mode to Hide Food Prices
  2. Vivo X500 Series Gets BIS Certification Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches Four Voice-Only Prepaid Plans in India
  4. Karbonn Confirmed to Return to India With These Two Smartphones
  5. OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, Ace 7 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Announces 2027 Product Roadmap, Plans to Launch Over Twice as Many Smartphones Next Year
  2. Android 16 Leads With 25.4 Percent Share as Android 17 Adoption Remains at 1 Percent: Report
  3. Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Reportedly Receive BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch
  4. Meta’s New Style Sketch App Uses AI to Recommend Outfits From Clothes You Already Own
  5. WhatsApp Update Adds Four New Group Chat Features, Including Permanent Message Pins
  6. OpenAI Explains Four-Layer Safety System to Detect Misaligned AI Behaviour
  7. Google Adds Free Textbooks to Gemini Notebook With Study Guides, Quizzes in India, US
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches Four Voice-Only Prepaid Plans in India a Month After TRAI Mandate
  9. Spotify to Launch Its AI-powered Music Remix Service in 2027: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 17F 5G Receives NBTC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »