How to Set Jio Caller Tune Online Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Jio
Jio caller tune services allow you to personalise your calls by replacing the default ringtone with a song or message of your choice. Whether you want to showcase your favourite music or set a cheerful greeting for your callers, Jio offers a seamless way to activate, manage, and deactivate caller tunes. With multiple methods available, including the MyJio app, JioSaavn app, SMS, IVR, and copying another user's tune, setting up a Jio caller tune is quick and easy. This guide outlines all the steps and the benefits of using JioTunes.
Here's how you can set a Jio caller tune using the MyJio app:
This method allows you to easily browse and select songs from a vast library, ensuring you find the perfect tune to represent your calling experience.
JioSaavn is Jio's music streaming app that integrates the JioTunes feature, allowing users to set caller tunes directly from the app. Follow these steps:
This method is particularly useful for music enthusiasts who regularly use JioSaavn to stream songs.
For users who prefer not to use apps, Jio provides an IVR-based method to set caller tunes:
This method is straightforward and doesn't require an internet connection.
Setting a caller tune via SMS is another convenient option:
Alternatively, you can also send 'JT' to 56789 and follow the instructions to set up a JioTune.
If you hear a caller tune you like when calling another Jio user, you can copy it:
This feature allows you to quickly set a caller tune that you find appealing without searching for it manually.
If you wish to deactivate your Jio caller tune, you can do so through the following methods:
Via MyJio App:
Via SMS:
Via IVR:
Utilising Jio's caller tune service offers several advantages:
Yes, you can change your Jio caller tune using the MyJio app, JioSaavn app, SMS, or by copying another user's caller tune. However, please note that you can set your JioTune only once every 30 days for free using the JioSaavn or MyJio app. For unlimited JioTunes, you need to upgrade to JioSaavn Pro, JioTunes+, or Pro Student packs.
As of now, Jio does not offer the feature to set different caller tunes for specific contacts. The selected caller tune will be played for all incoming calls.
JioTunes is currently being offered to Jio customers free of cost. Please note that you can set your JioTune only once every 30 days for free using the JioSaavn or MyJio app. For unlimited JioTunes, you need to upgrade to JioSaavn Pro, JioTunes+, or Pro Student packs for as low as Rs. 49 per month.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement