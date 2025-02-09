How to Set Jio Caller Tune Online Using Different Methods

Jio caller tune services allow you to personalise your calls by replacing the default ringtone with a song or message of your choice. Whether you want to showcase your favourite music or set a cheerful greeting for your callers, Jio offers a seamless way to activate, manage, and deactivate caller tunes. With multiple methods available, including the MyJio app, JioSaavn app, SMS, IVR, and copying another user's tune, setting up a Jio caller tune is quick and easy. This guide outlines all the steps and the benefits of using JioTunes.

Set Jio Caller Tune Via MyJio App

Here's how you can set a Jio caller tune using the MyJio app:

Download and Install the MyJio App Open the app and log in using your Jio number. An OTP will be sent to your number for verification. On the home screen, tap on the 'JioTunes' option. You can browse through various categories, search for your favourite song, or select from the featured songs. Once you've found your desired song, tap on 'Set as JioTune'. A confirmation screen will appear once your request is submitted successfully. You will also receive a confirmation SMS.

This method allows you to easily browse and select songs from a vast library, ensuring you find the perfect tune to represent your calling experience.

Set Jio Caller Tune Via JioSaavn App

JioSaavn is Jio's music streaming app that integrates the JioTunes feature, allowing users to set caller tunes directly from the app. Follow these steps:

Download and Install JioSaavn App Open the app and log in using your Jio number. Use the search bar to find your favourite song. If the song is available as a JioTune, you will see a 'Set as JioTune' option. Tap on it. You will receive a confirmation message once the caller tune is set.

This method is particularly useful for music enthusiasts who regularly use JioSaavn to stream songs.

Set Jio Caller Tune Via IVR

For users who prefer not to use apps, Jio provides an IVR-based method to set caller tunes:

From your Jio number, dial 56789. Listen to the IVR instructions and choose the song of your choice from the top songs to set as your caller tune. Confirm your selection to activate the JioTune on your number.

This method is straightforward and doesn't require an internet connection.

Set Jio Caller Tune Via SMS

Setting a caller tune via SMS is another convenient option:

Open your messaging app With your registered Jio number, send an SMS with the first three words of the song, movie, or album of your choice to 56789 (toll-free). You will receive an SMS with a list of songs matching your input along with instructions. Reply with the option number of your preferred song Confirm your selection.

Alternatively, you can also send 'JT' to 56789 and follow the instructions to set up a JioTune.

Set Jio Caller Tune By Copying Another User's Caller Tune

If you hear a caller tune you like when calling another Jio user, you can copy it:

While the caller tune is playing, press the '*' (star) key before the call is answered. You will receive an SMS asking for confirmation to set the same song as your JioTune. Reply with 'Y' to the SMS within 30 minutes to activate the caller tune.

This feature allows you to quickly set a caller tune that you find appealing without searching for it manually.

How To Deactivate Jio Caller Tune

If you wish to deactivate your Jio caller tune, you can do so through the following methods:

Via MyJio App:

Open the MyJio app.

Navigate to the 'JioTunes' section.

Tap on 'Deactivate' next to your active caller tune.

Via SMS:

Send 'STOP' to 56789 or 155223.

Follow the instructions to confirm deactivation.

Via IVR:

Dial 155223 from your Jio number.

Follow the IVR instructions to deactivate the caller tune service.

Benefits of Using Jio Caller Tune

Utilising Jio's caller tune service offers several advantages:

Personalisation: Customise your caller's experience by replacing the standard ringing tone with a song or tune that reflects your personality or current mood.

Customise your caller's experience by replacing the standard ringing tone with a song or tune that reflects your personality or current mood. Extensive Library: Access a vast collection of over 1 million tracks across various genres and languages, ensuring you find the perfect tune.

Access a vast collection of over 1 million tracks across various genres and languages, ensuring you find the perfect tune. Ease of Use: Multiple methods to set or change caller tunes, including apps, SMS, and IVR, make the process user-friendly and convenient.

Multiple methods to set or change caller tunes, including apps, SMS, and IVR, make the process user-friendly and convenient. Cost-Effective: JioTunes is currently offered free of cost to Jio customers, allowing you to set or change your caller tune without any additional charges.

FAQs

Can we change Jio caller tune?

Yes, you can change your Jio caller tune using the MyJio app, JioSaavn app, SMS, or by copying another user's caller tune. However, please note that you can set your JioTune only once every 30 days for free using the JioSaavn or MyJio app. For unlimited JioTunes, you need to upgrade to JioSaavn Pro, JioTunes+, or Pro Student packs.

Can we set caller tune for specific number?

As of now, Jio does not offer the feature to set different caller tunes for specific contacts. The selected caller tune will be played for all incoming calls.

What are the charges for Jio Caller Tunes?

JioTunes is currently being offered to Jio customers free of cost. Please note that you can set your JioTune only once every 30 days for free using the JioSaavn or MyJio app. For unlimited JioTunes, you need to upgrade to JioSaavn Pro, JioTunes+, or Pro Student packs for as low as Rs. 49 per month.