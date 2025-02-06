Technology News
Zeb-Pods O are equipped with a quad-mic setup backed by ENC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 13:33 IST
Photo Credit: Zebronics

Zeb-Pods O comes in black and green colour options

Highlights
  • Zeb-Pods O OWS earphones support dual device connectivity
  • The earphones are said to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge
  • The Zeb-Pods O are said to be splash-proof
Zebronics has introduced the Zeb-Pods O open-ear wireless stereo (OWS) earphones in India. They come with neodymium drivers and offer dual-device connectivity. The earphones sit outside the ear canal and are secured with a hook-like design. They are said to offer a total usage time of up to 40 hours on a single charge with the charging case, which comes with a USB Type-C port. These are the first OWS earphones from the company.

Zeb-Pods O Price, Availability

Zeb-Pods O price in India is set at Rs. 1,699. The OWS earphones are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Zebronics India e-store. They are offered in black and green colour options.

Zeb-Pods O Features, Specifications

The Zeb-Pods O have a hook-like design that hold the earphones in place. The speaker unit is situated on the ear, right outside the ear canal. This allows users to maintain awareness of their surroundings while also receiving direct audio input. They carry neodymium drivers as well as a quad-mic setup backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The latter is said to help with a clearer voice call experience.

Zebronics says that the newly launched Zeb-Pods O earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity. They get a dedicated low-latency gaming mode as well. The company claims that the earphones are splash-proof but does not provide any certification details for the same. 

The Zeb-Pods O earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. With the charging case, they are said to last for up to 40 hours. The case is equipped with a USB Type-C port. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer up to 90 minutes of playback time. The case measures 72 x 69 x 29 mm in size and weigh 69g with the earphones.

