Technology News
English Edition

How to Check Jio Call History Using WhatsApp, MyJio App, Website, and More

Discover multiple methods to check your Jio call history, including WhatsApp, MyJio app, website, email, and customer care.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 21:57 IST
How to Check Jio Call History Using WhatsApp, MyJio App, Website, and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NordWood Themes

Tracking call history helps manage usage, expenses, and contacts.

Highlights
  • Access Jio call history via WhatsApp for quick updates
  • MyJio app simplifies detailed call history tracking
  • Jio website and email provide flexible access options
Advertisement

Keeping track of your call history can be essential for various reasons, such as monitoring usage, retrieving important contact information, or managing expenses. Jio offers multiple methods to access your call history, ensuring you have the flexibility to choose the one that best suits your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore how to check your Jio call history using WhatsApp, the MyJio app, the Jio website, email, and by contacting customer care.

How To Check Jio Call History via JioCare Support on WhatsApp

Jio provides a convenient way to access your call history through WhatsApp:

  1. Save the JioCare Support WhatsApp Number +91 7000770007.
  2. Type "My account statement" to this number.
  3. They will respond with a link directing you to your account statement.
  4. Click on the link, which will open the MyJio app, displaying your call history.

This method allows you to quickly view your call details without leaving the WhatsApp platform.

How To Check Jio Call History From MyJio App

The MyJio app offers a user-friendly interface to monitor your call history:

  1. Open the MyJio app on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Log in using your Jio mobile number.
  3. On the home screen, select the 'Mobile' option, then scroll down and tap on 'My statement'.
  4. Choose the desired period (e.g., 7, 15, or 30 days) for which you want to view the call history.
  5. Opt to view the statement directly in the app, download it, or receive it via email.
  6. Scroll to 'Usage Charges', select 'Voice', and then click on 'Click Here' to display the call history.

This approach provides a detailed overview of your call activities, including dates, times, and numbers contacted.

How To Check Jio Call History From Jio Website

If you prefer using a computer, the Jio website offers an accessible option:

  1. Go to the Jio login page on your browser.
  2. Enter your Jio number and generate an OTP to sign in.
  3. Once logged in, navigate to the 'Statement' section.
  4. Select the time frame for which you wish to view the call history.
  5. Click on 'View statement'.
  6. Go to 'Usage Charges', select 'Voice', and then click on 'Click Here' to display the call history.

This method is particularly useful for those who prefer accessing their call history on a larger screen.

How To Check Jio Call History via Email

To receive your call history via email:

  1. Write an email to care@jio.com from your registered email address.
  2. In the email, request your call history for the desired period.
  3. Include your full name, Jio mobile number, and the specific dates for which you need the call history.
  4. Send the email and await a response.

Jio's customer support team will process your request and send the call history to your email.

How To Check Jio Call History by Calling Customer Care

For assistance over the phone:

  1. Dial 199 from your Jio number to call Jio customer care.
  2. Follow IVR Instructions to connect with a customer care executive.
  3. Once connected, request your call history for the desired period.
  4. Be prepared to verify your identity by providing the necessary details.
  5. The executive will guide you on how to receive your call history, either through email or other means.

This method is helpful if you prefer direct human assistance.

FAQs

What information is included in the Jio call history?

The call history provides details such as the date and time of calls, duration, and the numbers dialed or received.

How far back can I check my Jio call history?

Jio allows users to access call history for up to 30 days through the MyJio app and website. For periods beyond this, contacting customer care or emailing support may be necessary.

Is there a charge for checking Jio's call history?

Accessing your call history through the MyJio app, website, WhatsApp, or customer care is generally free of charge. However, it's advisable to confirm with Jio customer support for any potential charges, especially for detailed statements over extended periods.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio call history, MyJio app, WhatsApp support, Jio customer care, Jio website, call usage, mobile account statement, Jio services
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 27 Starlink Satellites into Orbit from Vandenberg
How to Check Jio Call History Using WhatsApp, MyJio App, Website, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 69,999 Ahead of Republic Day
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Ramps Up Apple, Google Fight With Third-Party Game Titles
  2. 1.95-Million-Year-Old Evidence of Hominin Activity Discovered in Romania
  3. SpaceX Achieves 400 Orbital Rocket Landings with Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy
  4. Scientists Uncover New Form of Magnetism That Could Be the Key to Superconductivity
  5. Groundbreaking Graphene Discovery Opens Path to Quantum Computing with Topological States
  6. Solar Storm Forecast to Trigger Northern Lights in Upper Midwest
  7. Groundbreaking Propulsion Method Using Relativistic Electron Beams Could Enable Interstellar Travel
  8. Comet ATLAS Offers Stunning Display as It Nears the Sun
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Charging Speed Revealed via China's 3C Certification Site: Report
  10. Threads Rolling Out Post Insights, New Markup Tool, and a Scheduling Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »