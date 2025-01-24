How to Check Jio Call History Using WhatsApp, MyJio App, Website, and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NordWood Themes
Keeping track of your call history can be essential for various reasons, such as monitoring usage, retrieving important contact information, or managing expenses. Jio offers multiple methods to access your call history, ensuring you have the flexibility to choose the one that best suits your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore how to check your Jio call history using WhatsApp, the MyJio app, the Jio website, email, and by contacting customer care.
Jio provides a convenient way to access your call history through WhatsApp:
This method allows you to quickly view your call details without leaving the WhatsApp platform.
The MyJio app offers a user-friendly interface to monitor your call history:
This approach provides a detailed overview of your call activities, including dates, times, and numbers contacted.
If you prefer using a computer, the Jio website offers an accessible option:
This method is particularly useful for those who prefer accessing their call history on a larger screen.
To receive your call history via email:
Jio's customer support team will process your request and send the call history to your email.
For assistance over the phone:
This method is helpful if you prefer direct human assistance.
FAQs
The call history provides details such as the date and time of calls, duration, and the numbers dialed or received.
Jio allows users to access call history for up to 30 days through the MyJio app and website. For periods beyond this, contacting customer care or emailing support may be necessary.
Accessing your call history through the MyJio app, website, WhatsApp, or customer care is generally free of charge. However, it's advisable to confirm with Jio customer support for any potential charges, especially for detailed statements over extended periods.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement