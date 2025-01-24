How to Check Jio Call History Using WhatsApp, MyJio App, Website, and More

Keeping track of your call history can be essential for various reasons, such as monitoring usage, retrieving important contact information, or managing expenses. Jio offers multiple methods to access your call history, ensuring you have the flexibility to choose the one that best suits your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore how to check your Jio call history using WhatsApp, the MyJio app, the Jio website, email, and by contacting customer care.

How To Check Jio Call History via JioCare Support on WhatsApp

Jio provides a convenient way to access your call history through WhatsApp:

Save the JioCare Support WhatsApp Number +91 7000770007. Type "My account statement" to this number. They will respond with a link directing you to your account statement. Click on the link, which will open the MyJio app, displaying your call history.

This method allows you to quickly view your call details without leaving the WhatsApp platform.

How To Check Jio Call History From MyJio App

The MyJio app offers a user-friendly interface to monitor your call history:

Open the MyJio app on your Android or iOS device. Log in using your Jio mobile number. On the home screen, select the 'Mobile' option, then scroll down and tap on 'My statement'. Choose the desired period (e.g., 7, 15, or 30 days) for which you want to view the call history. Opt to view the statement directly in the app, download it, or receive it via email. Scroll to 'Usage Charges', select 'Voice', and then click on 'Click Here' to display the call history.

This approach provides a detailed overview of your call activities, including dates, times, and numbers contacted.

How To Check Jio Call History From Jio Website

If you prefer using a computer, the Jio website offers an accessible option:

Go to the Jio login page on your browser. Enter your Jio number and generate an OTP to sign in. Once logged in, navigate to the 'Statement' section. Select the time frame for which you wish to view the call history. Click on 'View statement'. Go to 'Usage Charges', select 'Voice', and then click on 'Click Here' to display the call history.

This method is particularly useful for those who prefer accessing their call history on a larger screen.

How To Check Jio Call History via Email

To receive your call history via email:

Write an email to care@jio.com from your registered email address. In the email, request your call history for the desired period. Include your full name, Jio mobile number, and the specific dates for which you need the call history. Send the email and await a response.

Jio's customer support team will process your request and send the call history to your email.

How To Check Jio Call History by Calling Customer Care

For assistance over the phone:

Dial 199 from your Jio number to call Jio customer care. Follow IVR Instructions to connect with a customer care executive. Once connected, request your call history for the desired period. Be prepared to verify your identity by providing the necessary details. The executive will guide you on how to receive your call history, either through email or other means.

This method is helpful if you prefer direct human assistance.

FAQs

What information is included in the Jio call history?

The call history provides details such as the date and time of calls, duration, and the numbers dialed or received.

How far back can I check my Jio call history?

Jio allows users to access call history for up to 30 days through the MyJio app and website. For periods beyond this, contacting customer care or emailing support may be necessary.

Is there a charge for checking Jio's call history?

Accessing your call history through the MyJio app, website, WhatsApp, or customer care is generally free of charge. However, it's advisable to confirm with Jio customer support for any potential charges, especially for detailed statements over extended periods.