How to Use the Jeevan Pramaan App to Submit a Life Certificate Online

Pensioners in India are required to submit a life certificate every year to continue receiving their pension. Traditionally, this process involves visiting a bank or post office in person. This can especially be difficult for elderly pensioners and those with limited mobility. The government's Jeevan Pramaan scheme offers a digital alternative, which allows pensioners to generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. The certificate is stored online and can be accessed by both the pensioner and their Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA). Pensioners can generate it themselves using the Jeevan Pramaan app or seek assistance at an authorised service centre.

What Is a Life Certificate and the Jeevan Pramaan App?

A life certificate is a document that pensioners are required to submit to their Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs), such as banks and post offices, to confirm that they are alive and remain eligible to receive their pension. According to the government, pensioners are required to furnish this certificate in November every year. They can do so by appearing in person or submitting the certificate in the prescribed format.

However, this process can be inconvenient, particularly for elderly pensioners and those who are unwell or have limited mobility.

The Government of India's Jeevan Pramaan (JP) scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10, 2014, to digitise the process. It allows pensioners to generate a Digital Life Certificate using a software application and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. Once generated, the certificate is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the relevant Pension Disbursing Agency.

Prerequisites for Generating a Digital Life Certificate

Before starting the process, pensioners need to ensure that they have the following:

Valid Aadhaar Card

Registered Mobile Number

Aadhaar Registration with Pension Disbursing Agency

Biometric Device

How to Generate and Submit a Digital Life Certificate Using Jeevan Pramaan

The procedure for generating a Digital Life Certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan client application involves two main stages: operator authentication and device registration, followed by pensioner authentication and certificate generation.

Step 1: Download the Jeevan Pramaan application

Step 2: Open the client application and begin the operator authentication or device registration process. This is a one-time registration for a particular biometric device. Enter the Aadhaar number and mobile number of the operator or pensioner, as applicable. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the application to proceed.

Step 3: After the OTP is verified, the application will ask for the operator's name and email address. Enter the required details and select the 'Scan Finger' option. Once the authentication is successful, the application will display a 'Device Registration successful' message. Click 'OK' to proceed to pensioner authentication.

Step 4: On the pensioner authentication screen, enter the pensioner's Aadhaar number and mobile number. The application will send an OTP to the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP in the application and click 'OK' to continue.

Step 5: Once the OTP is verified, the application will ask for the pensioner's information. Enter the mandatory details.

Step 6: Check the small grey box displayed on the application screen and click the 'Scan Finger' button. Place your finger on the fingerprint scanner or use the connected iris scanner to complete the pensioner's biometric authentication.

Step 7: After successful biometric authentication, the application will display the generated Digital Life Certificate. An SMS acknowledgement will also be sent to the pensioner's registered mobile number. This message contains the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID, also referred to as the Pramaan ID. The generated certificate is stored in the Life Certificate Repository and can be accessed by the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency when required.

Step 8: Pensioners can download a PDF copy of their generated Digital Life Certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website. The certificate can be retrieved using the Jeevan Pramaan ID or the pensioner's Aadhaar number.