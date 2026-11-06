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Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 35 Prepaid Plan Launched With Access to Two Regional OTT Platforms, 1GB Data

Vi's new Rs. 35 prepaid add-on pack has a validity of seven days, but access to the selected OTT platforms remains active for 28 days.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 19:47 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs. 35 Prepaid Plan Launched With Access to Two Regional OTT Platforms, 1GB Data

Photo Credit: Vi

Rs. 35 Vi prepaid recharge is available as an add-on pack

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Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new Rs. 35 prepaid add-on pack
  • The Vi Rs. 35 prepaid plan provides access to any two OTT platforms
  • Subscribers will receive 1GB of mobile data
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Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a Rs. 35 prepaid add-on pack in India. The latest plan offers access to two regional over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms through its Vi Movies and TV app. It is designed for users who consume entertainment in regional languages and want access to multiple streaming services without purchasing separate subscriptions.

Vi Rs. 35 Prepaid Plan Details

The Vi Rs. 35 prepaid plan provides access to any two OTT platforms from a selection of six services covering nine Indian languages. These include SonyLIV South, Chaupal, ManoramaMAX, KLiKK, AddaTimes, and Aao NXT. The add-on pack also offers 1GB of data. It comes with seven days' validity, but access to the selected OTT platforms remains active for 28 days.

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The Vi Rs. 35 prepaid add-on pack is available to eligible Vi prepaid subscribers with an active service-validity plan.  Subscribers can stream content through the Vi Movies and TV app on their smartphones.

The SonyLIV South offers Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada content, while Chaupal offers Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri entertainment. ManoramaMax has Malayalam movies and television content, whereas KLiKK and AddaTimes offer Bengali content. Aao NXT offers Odia content.

Vi subscribers can select any two services from the available list, based on their regional content preferences. Eligible Vi prepaid customers can recharge with the Rs. 35 add-on pack through the Vi mobile application or supported third-party recharge platforms. After recharging, users can open the Vi Movies and TV app and log in using their Vi mobile number. They can then select their preferred two OTT platforms from the available options to activate the entertainment benefits.

The launch of the Rs. 35 regional OTT add-on pack comes after Vi introduced four voice-only prepaid recharge plans in India last month. The plans priced at Rs. 179, Rs. 189, Rs. 2023 and Rs. 206 launched following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) directive. 

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Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Vi, Vodafone Idea Add On Pack, Vodafone Idea Rs. 35
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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