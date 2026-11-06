iQOO is said to be working on another smartphone in its Z-series lineup. According to a tipster, the purported handset could feature a 7-inch screen and a battery with a capacity exceeding 10,000mAh. It is said to have entered the mould stage. This suggests that its overall dimensions and design have largely been finalised. While its final name remains unclear, the tipster claims that it could be part of the upcoming iQOO Z12 series.

iQOO Z12 Series Phone Specifications (Leaked)

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, an upcoming mid-range iQOO smartphone has entered the mould stage of development (via Gizmochina). This typically indicates that the handset's physical dimensions and overall form factor have been largely finalised. However, other hardware details could still change before launch.

The tipster has not revealed the device's name, but the specifications suggest that it could belong to the iQOO Z12 series. The handset is said to feature a large 7-inch display and a battery with a capacity exceeding 10,000mAh. It is tentatively expected to launch in China by mid-2027.

The iQOO Z12S could be one possible candidate for the device, although this remains speculative. The existing iQOO Z11 lineup already includes the standard iQOO Z11, which packs a 9,020mAh battery, while the iQOO Z11S features a 10,000mAh battery.

The Z11 family also includes the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which takes a different approach with a flagship-grade chipset. The upcoming Z12 series could similarly cover multiple segments.

Apart from the iQOO Z12 Turbo, which is expected to debut in China, the company is also reportedly developing the iQOO Z12x and iQOO Z12 Lite for global markets. However, it is not yet clear whether the newly reported handset will be called the iQOO Z12S or receive a different name.