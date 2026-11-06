Motorola is expected to widen its foldable smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Razr Flex, which has surfaced in several leaks recently. Although the company has yet to confirm its launch timeline, a fresh leak has offered a possible name for the upcoming handset. The rumoured foldable is said to adopt a wider, book-style design, resembling the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series and Google Pixel Fold. It is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Could Be Company's First Wide Foldable

Tipster Evan Blass on X hints that Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone could be named the Motorola Razr Flex 2027. The tipster shared a screenshot that appears to have been taken from the company's official website, although the handset is not currently listed on Motorola's website.

https://t.co/hT3pVYzik7 — Evan Blass (@_evanblass_) November 5, 2026

It was previously rumoured to be called Razr Flex. Motorola has not yet officially confirmed the moniker of the upcoming phone or launch timeline. Previous leaks claimed that the handset will be launched in December.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 foldable smartphone is expected to have a short and wide form factor. It could feature a large 6.92-inch internal OLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate. As per past leaks, it will have a 4.97-inch cover display. It could offer IP48 and IP49 certified BUILD.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is expected to be used in the Motorola Razr Flex 2027. The chipset could be paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset is also tipped to run Android 17 out of the box.

It is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors. The smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola Razr Flex 2027 is expected to be available in Dark Botanical Garden and Coriander shades.