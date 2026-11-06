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Name of Motorola's Upcoming Wide Foldable Phone Revealed in New Leak

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 19:48 IST
Name of Motorola's Upcoming Wide Foldable Phone Revealed in New Leak

Motorola could be preparing to expand its foldable smartphone portfolio

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Highlights
  • Razr Flex could mark expansion of Motorola's foldable portfolio
  • The new foldable is expected to come with a wider, book-style design
  • Motorola Razr Flex 2027 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup
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Motorola is expected to widen its foldable smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Razr Flex, which has surfaced in several leaks recently. Although the company has yet to confirm its launch timeline, a fresh leak has offered a possible name for the upcoming handset. The rumoured foldable is said to adopt a wider, book-style design, resembling the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series and Google Pixel Fold. It is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Could Be Company's First Wide Foldable

Tipster Evan Blass on X hints that Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone could be named the Motorola Razr Flex 2027. The tipster shared a screenshot that appears to have been taken from the company's official website, although the handset is not currently listed on Motorola's website.

It was previously rumoured to be called Razr Flex. Motorola has not yet officially confirmed the moniker of the upcoming phone or launch timeline. Previous leaks claimed that the handset will be launched in December.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 foldable smartphone is expected to have a short and wide form factor. It could feature a large 6.92-inch internal OLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate. As per past leaks, it will have a 4.97-inch cover display. It could offer IP48 and IP49 certified BUILD.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is expected to be used in the Motorola Razr Flex 2027. The chipset could be paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset is also tipped to run Android 17 out of the box.

It is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors. The smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola Razr Flex 2027 is expected to be available in Dark Botanical Garden and Coriander shades.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Flex 2027, Motorola Razr Flex, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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