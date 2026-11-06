OnePlus 16 was launched in China in October, as the smartphone maker's flagship offering. In India, the OnePlus 15 remains the company's top-of-the-line handset. Recently, a report highlighted that the tech firm is planning not to launch the next-generation flagship OnePlus phone in India because of product strategy changes. Now, a tipster claims that OnePlus recently held a meeting, signalling an imminent launch in the country. Apart from this, the India pricing of the OnePlus 16 has surfaced online, hinting at a significant price jump. In China, the handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset and packs a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 16 India Launch Details, Pricing (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared that OnePlus India executives recently held a “closed-door” meeting in Maharashtra's Mumbai to discuss the launch of the OnePlus 16 in India. This suggests that the unveiling of the flagship OnePlus smartphone could still be on the cards, contrary to earlier reports.

Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 16 will not be launched in India. The decision was reportedly made as part of a revamped product strategy of the tech firm. Instead of the OnePlus 16, the rumoured OnePlus 16R was said to lead the company's product lineup in the country in 2026-2027. However, the company has neither confirmed details about its changed strategy nor about the OnePlus 16 India launch.

Separately, Smartprix reports that the price of the OnePlus 16 in India has been leaked. The handset will reportedly be priced between Rs. 1,30,000 and Rs. 1,40,000. If this is true, it would be a massive price jump over its predecessor, which is currently listed on the OnePlus India online store at a starting price of Rs. 84,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, going up to Rs. 93,999 for the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB model.

In China, the OnePlus 16 was launched on October 12 at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is notably lower than its leaked India pricing. To recap, the OnePlus 16 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 185Hz. The handset is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.