Razer has launched the Hammerhead V3 Chroma wired USB Type-C gaming earphones. The new earphones have active noise cancellation (ANC) and customisable Chroma RGB lighting. The Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma features 11mm dynamic drivers paired with 6mm tweeters. The earphones have an IPX4 water-resistance rating and an in-line remote with an omnidirectional microphone.

Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma Price, Availability

The Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The wired earphones are available for purchase through Razer's official website and select retail stores.

Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma Features, Specifications

The Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma comes with an 11mm main dynamic driver and a dedicated 6mm tweeter driver. The earphones offer feed-forward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). On PC, the earphones support THX Surround Sound 7.1 through Razer Synapse 4 for immersive surround sound and enhanced positional awareness. The earphones have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 28kHz and an impedance rating of 32 ohms.

Sensitivity of the earphones is rated at 106dBSPL by HATS, while the maximum input power is listed at 10mW. As mentioned, the Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma is a pair of wired earphones featuring a USB Type-C connector with a 90-degree angled design. They also include an in-line remote with an omnidirectional microphone, enabling users to manage audio and voice communication while gaming. The omnidirectional microphone has a signal-to-noise ratio of 63dB and a sensitivity rating of -26dB at 1kHz.

The Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma features the company's Chroma RGB lighting system and provides customisable backlighting with support for 16.8 million colours. It offers four preset equaliser profiles and one additional customisable EQ profile to adjust the audio output.

The Razer Hammerhead V3 Chroma has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. They feature a 1.2-metre cable and weigh 27.1 grams.