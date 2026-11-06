Vivo V80 FE was recently listed on the company's website in select global markets. The listing revealed the phone's key specifications, features, and design. The handset has previously been spotted on a certification database in India, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country. Now, the Vivo V80 FE has been listed on a benchmarking platform with the same model number as spotted on the certification website. The benchmark site hints at the performance and specifications of the Indian variant of the Vivo V80 FE. It is expected to arrive in India with the same MediaTek chipset as its global counterpart.

Vivo V80 FE India Variant Performance, Specifications (Expected)

An unspecified Vivo smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number V2624. This handset was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database as the Vivo V80 FE with the same model number, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The Geekbench listing suggests that the Indian version of the Vivo V80 FE will be powered by the MediaTek MT6878 chipset, which is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC.

It appears to have four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. The Vivo V80 FE has been spotted with 7.31GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM. Further, the handset is listed with Android 17. It managed to score 911 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 3,041 points on the multi-core performance test. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, the Vivo V80 FE was listed on the Vivo online store in Philippines. The listing confirms that the handset will launch in select global markets in two colour options, namely Chill Green and Sparkling Gold. It will sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also offer 459 ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and up to 1,800 nits brightness in HBM.

Further, the Vivo V80 FE will feature 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone will ship with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. It will carry a Zeiss-tuned dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone will sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo V80 FE will launch with a 7,000mAh battery and support 90W wired fast charging.

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