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Vivo V80 FE India Variant Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC Ahead of Launch

Vivo V80 FE was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number V2624.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 November 2026 18:01 IST
Vivo V80 FE India Variant Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V80 FE will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera globally

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 FE will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • Vivo V80 FE will sport a 6.59-inch display
  • Vivo has yet to confirm the launch
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Vivo V80 FE was recently listed on the company's website in select global markets. The listing revealed the phone's key specifications, features, and design. The handset has previously been spotted on a certification database in India, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country. Now, the Vivo V80 FE has been listed on a benchmarking platform with the same model number as spotted on the certification website. The benchmark site hints at the performance and specifications of the Indian variant of the Vivo V80 FE. It is expected to arrive in India with the same MediaTek chipset as its global counterpart.

Vivo V80 FE India Variant Performance, Specifications (Expected)

An unspecified Vivo smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number V2624. This handset was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database as the Vivo V80 FE with the same model number, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The Geekbench listing suggests that the Indian version of the Vivo V80 FE will be powered by the MediaTek MT6878 chipset, which is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo SoC.

It appears to have four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. The Vivo V80 FE has been spotted with 7.31GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM. Further, the handset is listed with Android 17. It managed to score 911 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 3,041 points on the multi-core performance test. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, the Vivo V80 FE was listed on the Vivo online store in Philippines. The listing confirms that the handset will launch in select global markets in two colour options, namely Chill Green and Sparkling Gold. It will sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also offer 459 ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and up to 1,800 nits brightness in HBM.

Further, the Vivo V80 FE will feature 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone will ship with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. It will carry a Zeiss-tuned dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone will sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo V80 FE will launch with a 7,000mAh battery and support 90W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Vivo V80 FE, Vivo, Vivo V80 FE India Launch, Vivo V80 FE Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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