Airbnb reported its third-quarter (Q3) 2026 financial results Thursday. Along with its financial health, the platform also shared its plans and products it plans to introduce soon. The company has revealed that it has started developing a dedicated AI agent that will help users plan their trips. Airbnb plans to start rolling out the AI travel agent next year. Airbnb says that its upcoming AI travel agent will use data from different travel-specific libraries. The company has already deployed an AI agent for customer support. The platform also features AI Search, AI Filters, AI Listing Descriptions, and AI Companion, with each tool offering a specific functionality.

Airbnb AI Travel Agent Set to Launch in First Half of 2027

In the shareholder letter for Q3 2026, Airbnb announced that it is working on a new AI travel agent. The company plans to launch the dedicated AI-powered tool for travel plans in the first half of 2027. The platform claims that the AI travel agent will help users plan and book trips. Airbnb highlighted that it has three advantages over other firms in building an AI agent that will allow users to plan their travels. It says that its 20 years of experience came in handy while designing the AI agent that will offer a “personalised travel search and booking experience”.

The company claims that other AI agents will find this aspect hard to replicate. Further, it says that it is at an advantage because Airbnb is part of the ecosystem that enables “reservations, payments, and customer support”. Hence, Airbnb's new AI agent will be capable of helping guests at different stages of their travels.

On top of this, the platform says that the upcoming Airbnb AI travel agent will feature an interface specifically designed for travel. The company claims that it is “developing a custom-designed, AI-native experience”. Its AI agent will retrieve information and data from a “library of hundreds of travel-specific interface elements”, including maps, photos, comparisons, calendars, and itineraries. The tool will be able to compose them in real time to match the user's needs.

Lastly, the company said that the AI agent will help Airbnb customers explore different options and make decisions. The AI agent will eliminate the need for users to leave the Airbnb app to check other information points. Also, users will be able to take action within the Airbnb app. The company is expected to reveal more details in the coming months.